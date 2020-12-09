Modern entrepreneur Mahir Khetwani revolutionises the construction entity 'Rosa Group'

They say it's not the beauty of a building you should look at; it's the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time. The adage clearly illustrates the role of construction unit when it comes to structuring a masterpiece. Proud Director of Rosa Group, a construction entity that has turned the look & feel of Thane, Mahir Khetwani is a force to reckon with. Mahir is harping on his father's legacy of Rosa Group and the manner in which Mahir is framing new opportunities and ideas is testament to his sharp entrepreneurial skills. Mahir has evolved with time and gradually forayed into multiple sectors which include sales, finance and now entertainment. With time, Mahir's dedication and passion to ensure Rosa group has scaled new heights and the industrious labour has yielded results. The Covid times tested his role as an entrepreneur and Mahir stated clearly how the property rates fared in the market, the ready flat bloomed but the construction sector suffered a hit, the tough times didn't deter Mahir from lending a helping hand to his workers. The earnest entrepreneur diligently worked for several years and the challenging time will surely not bog him down. Mahir’s business dynamism, foresight, ability to evolve has transitioned Rosa Group to a new height. Everyone in the market knows him as a lively entrepreneur owing to his grand lifestyle and gregarious nature. Mahir's Instagram handle speaks about his colorful personality and his amiable nature. Mahir has over thousands of followers idealizing him as an ideal entrepreneur and of course a proud car collector. Mahir has a long list of muscle and luxurious automobiles; the fancy collection includes Lamborghini Huracan, Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe and Mercedes AMG G63.