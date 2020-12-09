Young entrepreneur Udit Kumar redefines businesses with his marketing strategies

Udit Kumar is a 20-year old entrepreneur who leveraged his unique Internet Marketing Skills to scale businesses worldwide. At the young age of 20 he has attained great knowledge and specific talent in Internet Marketing.
Udit Kumar Founder and CEO of UDIT MEDIA, Top Marketing Agency. He is a Sales Funnel & Facebook Ads Specialist. His inspiring story will surely encourage one to be the best version of themselves.
The Internet has revolutionised the world around us. But it still works as a tool in our hand and depends how we use it. Where many of us are using it as a way of entertainment, people like Udit Kumar are making fortune out of it just by thinking out of the box. With his smart approach towards the technology, Udit has become one of the Top Internet Marketers of India and has successfully scaled his Internet Marketing Agency, UDIT MEDIA, to 6 figures, that sits around $100,000 annual revenue.
Udit Kumar is an Internet geek, he launched his very first website at a very young age of 15. His quest to learn and apply his knowledge in practical life helped him to become a self-independent and successful entrepreneur.
A born internet geek, Udit Kumar spent the majority of his time studying the trends of the Internet. The more he learned about the internet, the more he gained understanding of online marketing and the vast possibilities of money making through this medium. As he became competent in this trade and was already making fortune through multiple streams of income online, including his youtube Channel, Blogs, Drop-shipping, and Affiliate Marketing, Udit decided to drop his formal education in pursuit of success. Soon, the young aspiring entrepreneur, Udit Kumar, dropped out from his High School as he was literally earning more than his school principal just from the comfort of home merely with the help of the Internet.
Udit says dropping out of school helped him to get more focused and spared him time to hone his online marketing skills.
As nothing comes without hard work and dedication, Udit’s life was too full of hardships. For a youngster like him it was the toughest decision of his life to choose between formal education and chasing his dreams, however, for him latter worked out in his favour. Although self learning isn’t an easy job, you see many failures and if your approach is right only then you learn from your mistakes and resuscitate from the loss and shine brighter than ever.
When he plunged himself into digital marketing, like others, Udit too saw rough days but still his consistency and dedication always motivated him to continue working towards his ultimate success. And in the year 2018, Udit started helping a few businesses with Social Media Management, SEO, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, Google Ads, PPC Management and many other marketing tools to get more leads and sales.
His impeccable understanding of digital marketing soon realised that nearly all the business owners were facing a major problem in their trade that was getting online sales due to the lack of Internet Marketing Knowledge. To help others establish a strong digital business empire, Udit decided to launch his own marketing company and founded UDIT MEDIA that offers many Internet Marketing Services and helps other companies grow online. The company which was started with a noble aim to promote online marketing is now working with more than 70 clients both in India and abroad, driving traffic through Google and Social Media Marketing.
This tech genius has grown his company, UDIT MEDIA, from scratch to $100,000 annual revenue making giant. The idea behind his dream project, UDIT MEDIA, was so successful that in its initial 3 years the agency managed to calibrate projects worth $50-100k. Given to its success, Udit through his company, has assisted more than one hundred businesses to generate humongous wealth online and has been featured on Forbes and Market Watch amongst many other international magazines for his genius endeavour. With his strong grip on digital marketing, Udit is also venturing in other online projects and widening his internet based business empire.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.