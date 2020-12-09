NAEMD - A Leader in Event Management Career and Education in India

● The events industry is booming and expected to see growth to the tune of 15,000 crore by 2023 ● This growth indicates that there is a huge demand for professional event planners ● Nest Academy of Event Management & Development (NAEMD) is a leading institute to offer educational services for courses like diploma, bachelors or masters in event management ● The academy offers industry relevant practical training and internships for a hands-on experience in the events industry The rapid increase in the reach of the internet and the rising need of the Business and Entertainment Sectors to constantly communicate with their target audience has led to a boom in the events industry, in India and across the world. And, when we consider that the events industry is highly in demand by other segments including Government Bodies, NGOs, Community Groups, Sports Field, and individuals (how can we forget one of the biggest events - the wedding), we truly see the colossal proportions of the event industry. Currently market reports estimate growth in the events industry to hit an approximate 15,000 crore by 2023. For decades, the Events Industry has played an important role in Communications and Marketing for Brands, Government Bodies, Non-Profits, and individuals. It is safe to say that the upward growth trajectory of the events industry is here to stay. This marks the bright prospects that this industry holds for a career in event management services. Indeed, the surge in events automatically translates into a rising demand for event professionals.Event Management holds a wide array of opportunities for anyone who is creative, loves meeting new people, and has a natural affinity for leadership. These innate skills will go a long way in helping you make the right mark in your career in event planning. All you need now is the right guidance from industry experts who have been there, done that, and made a name for themselves. If that sounds exciting, it is time for you to pursue your further studies with an event management course. Completing an event management course truly renders you industry-ready. You have the innate skill to make it in the high stakes of the event world; an experienced teacher can help home these skills to perfection, while also letting you in on the know-how that will come in handy when focusing on detail. An event management degree is best completed from an industry leader in education. Intrigued? Read on…Nest Academy of Event Management & Development (NAEMD) is a leading event management institute and is Ranked 1st in India by Education World as Private Higher Education Institution for Vocational and Skill education. Offering educational services for a wide range of courses for formal education in event management, this institute trains students to be professionally and ethically prepared for a flourishing career in event management. NAEMD offers career counselling and educational services for a range of UG and PG courses in Event Management including Diploma, Bachelors, and Masters in Event Management. The new-age syllabus is very industry-oriented and covers a range of subjects that will truly act as beacons of guidance in real world scenarios. Students will be taught subjects such as Event Production and Marketing, Public Relations, Team Handling, Risk Management, Communication, Legal Matters and Logistics, and much more. The new age program at NAEMD will truly prep you thoroughly for any challenges you may face in the events industry.NAEMD truly takes a comprehensive approach to coaching its students. Event management subjects are taught in a variety of learning modes that include classroom lectures from core faculty members, assignments and projects, expert-led workshops, and even simulated events that help students understand and replicate real-time event planning and management. All the while, this academy ensures a constant focus on keeping your passion for the profession alive.NAEMD gives its students a holistic approach to studying Event Management through its Industry Internships and Training . This hands-on experience ensures that students are ready to tackle real world events right from the get-go. Students at NAEMD have had the exclusive experience of working with top gun events in the industry including Filmfare Awards Ceremony, Pro Kabaddi League, Tata Literature Live, Sunburn, United Nations Young Changemaker Conclave, Femina Miss India, and Rann Utsav, to name a few. With such a brilliant line up of industry stalwart events you can be rest assured that your event management qualification from this institute is backed by strong professional experience. So, if you have always dreamed of starting a career in Event Management but were unsure how to go about it, get in touch with NAEMD @ www.naemd.com today for event management course details suited to your career goals.