Rapid launch media founder Adamm offers platform to underrated musical talent globally

Adamm, who rose to prominence as one of the top photographers and Creative Directors in the influencer community, has a great respect and understanding of talent and art. He knows how to grow while lifting other artists up with him. Being an influencer himself, he realised there are many creators just as talented as him and some even better. Through TikTok and it’s rise, Adamm became acquainted with some fantastic creators and musicians from around the world.
Earlier this year, as the world was battling the onset of the pandemic, Adamm built a company around the TikTok platform that helps connect digital creators and musicians around the world. That company is called “Rapid Launch Media.” RLM helps to bring together all the most talented influencers and pair them with musicians. Initially, Adamm only planned for RLM to be a side business to help him earn extra money during the pandemic. But the response was huge and a lot of creative and skilled people started requesting the services of RLM.
To put it simply, Rapid Launch Media helps Musicians, Music Mangers, Record Labels, etc. to connect with the world’s best digital influencers, who help their music go viral. The musician’s songs are used by the influencers on their pages and thus, people hear the song so much on social media, it leads them to Spotify or Apple Music to stream the song. A lot of songs that have gone viral on TikTok this year, like Stunnin’ by Curtis Waters and LMK by Lil Xxel, were marketed by Adamm and his team using their proprietary system. He has also worked with noted celebs like 6ix9ine, Kehlani, Money Man, Nicki Minaj, etc.
Adamm always knew that he didn’t want to work a 9-5 job. He had a keen interest in becoming an entrepreneur from a very young age. With Rapid Launch Media, Adamm started fulfilling his dream of creating a powerhouse company in the entertainment industry, a company which is only growing more and more popular by the day. In fact, Rapid Launch Media is averaging $100,000+ in revenue per month and is on track to do over $1 Million Dollars in revenue in less than one year.
Demand for the services of RLM continue to grow as more and more record labels and musicians start to realize that marketing their music on TikTok and other social media platforms have a bigger effect than radio, tv and a lot of the other more traditional means. Adamm and his team are constantly growing and ready to take on the next wave of artists.
