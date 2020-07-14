Nehemiah Nemo Douglass - A versatile Investor and Entrepreneur

Being an entrepreneur is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires a lot of hard work and pleasant efforts. Nehemiah Douglass presents a perfect exemplar for numerous people out there. His extremely versatile personality and leadership quality made him one of the most successful businessmen of the generation. Nehemiah ‘Nemo’ Douglass is one of the leading and most successful American serial entrepreneurs and investors who have his own ideology and story of success to narrate. He is leading the sphere by elucidating well the trading skills which he has gained from the foreign exchange market. Nehemiah’s alacrity to help people stimulated him to unlock an online trading organization called Market Makers Inc that grew to 3500 enthusiastic learners worldwide. Nehemiah’s affection for an expedition steered him to Medellin, Colombia in 2019 where he discovered the province is on track to fulfill the prominent supply of marijuana by 2025. The nomadic investor put up with a plunge at the cannabis initiative with his firm named Gentlemen’s Cannabis Company. It is enroute to creating eight figures in earnings by 2023. After considerable hard work, the company intends to give rise to a figure of new cannabis saps to the market that is proposed to help sufferers with preoccupation, energy, and plainness. Nehemiah acknowledges his company’s patented marijuana strains are a nonexistent portion in the realm of medical and robust cannabis usage. Well, it is must say that he is serving his to others. And it's commendable to see him doing such a phenomenal chore in the trading realm and earning unceasing success. We wish him good luck for future opportunities and wish to have such entrepreneurs like him.