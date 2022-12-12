Opinion: A guide to living with reduced kidney function

Quit smoking or don’t start. Smoking can make kidney disease worse and interfere with medicine that lowers blood pressure.

Limit how much alcohol you drink. Alcohol can increase your risk of high blood pressure.

Keep your blood pressure below 140/90 mmHg (or the target set by your doctor).

If you have diabetes, stay in your target blood sugar range as much as possible.

During flu season, get your flu shot.

Describing your symptoms, including how they are affecting your daily activities and whether they are getting worse.

An examination of your medication, including any adverse effects you may be feeling.

Examinations to check your general health and renal function

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a long-term condition where the kidneys don't work as well as they should. An individual's physical, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being can all be impacted by a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease. People react differently when they are informed that they have kidney illness. Living with a chronic condition that will affect you for the rest of your life can be challenging. Taking prescribed medicine, being physically active and eating well will help.Some medications are made to guard against life-threatening issues in the future. It’s very important that you take any prescribed medicine, even if you feel well.If you want to take any painkillers or dietary supplements, consult your care team first. Sometimes, these can harm your kidneys or interact with your medication. Speak with your care team if you have questions or adverse effects from a medication you are taking. It's also advisable to read the medication's information booklet about possible interactions with additional drugs or dietary supplements.Physical activity is good for anyone with kidney disease, whether you have mild, moderate, or severe CKD. It can give you more energy, improve your sleep, strengthen your bones, and protect against depression. Additionally, it might lower your chance of issues like heart disease.Your general health can also be enhanced by regular exercise. Never be afraid to exercise. Regardless of how serious your kidney illness is, exercise is beneficial. Consult with your doctor about how much activity you can do.A few other things you can do to help manage your CKD:Your overall health can be enhanced and your chance of developing new issues can be decreased with a proper, prescribed diet.While you should limit salt, your food doesn’t have to be bland! Home cooked food instead of eating out will help you maintain the prescribed diet and keeps you safe from tummy infections and irritation.Involve a dietitian in consultation with your doctor to get a prescription for you. Do not follow somebody else’s prescription or go by what is advised in the media. Your diet has to be for your body and for your disease only!Your care team will check in with you frequently to assess your health.These appointments may involve:Receiving support from people throughout a prolonged illness can be quite beneficial, especially during difficult times. Always remember that it's important to discuss your feelings and thoughts with your family and friends and to ask for help when you need it.Many people place a lot of importance on their spiritual beliefs. If this is the case for you, spiritual assistance may be a great source of relief when things get tough.