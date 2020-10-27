Organic Farmers find a demand boost in India through Organic Solutions Inc

People are becoming more health-conscious amidst the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in demand for organic foods which is driving the exponential growth of organic farming. Interestingly, educated Indians from various walks of life have turned to their home farming plots and purchasing farming plots to grow healthy food. They are ensuring that organic certifications and independent studies support their vision for healthy food. States like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have embraced this trend and have made organic farming mandatory leading to healthy communities. So we can observe a positive trend and a scaling of such farms in India in the coming years. Organic food is now being hailed as one of the best choices for consumers and farmers. Organically grown food is now part of the go-green lifestyle. This happened as a result of awareness campaigns directed at the farmers by agriculture scientists and health and wellness professionals. "The ongoing pandemic has further encouraged the need to adapt and transition to a healthier lifestyle by using organically grown products", said Mr. Mark Garvin, CEO of Organic Solution Inc, a Nagpur-based company dedicated to helping organic farmers to source organic fertilizers agriculture. Mr.Garvin, a first-generation entrepreneur with vast experience in the field of international business and organic agriculture, has received many awards for his business acumen and service excellence. He added that a long-neglected area of healthy soil for regeneration is also being focused on because of years of mineral depletion in soil due to the preference for chemical fertilizers. There is certainly a connection between healthy soils and high-yielding crops. An increase in a healthy yield will help farmers improve their profitability and support their families. Organic farming, needless to say, is extremely crucial in sustaining the environment, minimizing climate change, and access clean water. Mr. Garvin also mentioned that preserving natural resources is a key objective and said he wanted to ensure Organic solution Inc. would continue to promote ecological farming, nutrient-rich produce, and eliminate the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Some of their products include:is applied in plant production for increasing the productivity of various crops by 10-50% and more; increasing plant resistance to drought, bacterial and fungal diseases; plant stress coping after application of plant protection products; improving the quality of produced plant production; increasing water holding capacity of sandy soils (at an average on 30%); restoration soil fertility; and many other., a silicon-based plant nutrient, is applied in plant production to strengthen plant cell walls and also to produce healthier plants with increase resistance to pesticides and insecticides. It also helps in increasing the yields and tolerance to high salinity.is a beneficial nutrient enhancer. Crop care is not a Fertilizer or Micronutrient Product. It is produced from silicon which is virtually found in all soil but not available to plant cell walls, producing stronger healthier plants.is an extremely effective organic non-toxic mite and pest control technology. Eco-Cert certified as an organic pesticide, Crop Care Protect is extremely effective on flying and non-flying pests and mites.is a unique formulation Humic & silicon-based foliar spray for the growth of the plant. Our foliar and soil treatment program not only improves the plant’s overall health but also activates the microbiological complex that improves soil properties like texture, water-holding capacity, exchange capacity, and other parameters. Moreover, to provide farmers with cost-effective farming solutions, one litre of their product can accommodate 2.5 acres of land which minimizes the cost of farming up to 500 Rs Acre. Organic Solutions Inc abides by the ideology of conserving natural resources, limiting the carbon footprint, growing and eating locally grown and prepared foods, and making the world a better place to live in. This commitment helps it deliver the best quality organic fertilizer that is safe and environment-friendly. With its nexus of like-minded companies across the globe, Organic Solutions Inc. and its partners have successfully supplied organic fertilizers over 10,000,000 acres of farmland in various countries. eg. The Netherlands, USA, China, Russia, Canada, Spain, Sri Lanka, Argentina, and many others. The company has a talented pool of international R&D personnel, who function intending to carry out detailed research works in new fertilizer formulations in the field of organic and biofertilizers. The team has so far developed world-class technologies in humic & fulvic acid-based liquid fertilizer and bioavailable silicon growth enhancers which are approved by various regulatory bodies in India, Russia, EU, France, USA, Canada, Jamaica, Chile, etc.