Ariane Porcelain brings the First Anti-Microbial Technology to provide a safety layer to your Tableware

The experience of serving customers as part of the hospitality industry is similar to parents giving their child the best birthday present or expertise. All that is desired is a smile of satisfaction, joy of experience and utmost safety in each case! Over the last few months, while a sudden pandemic hit industries and economies, most businesses have been formulating ideas and strategies to ensure things get back in tune, only this time with more excellent safety and more precaution. The hospitality industry was no different, except that the core of the industry is customer service. Therefore, it would be reasonable to assume that as service providers, our responsibility is to ensure safety is of paramount importance. At Ariane, our goal has always been to drive innovation and use technology to ensure quality product development & standardization while optimizing customer satisfaction. This time was no different. With months of in-depth research, our R & D team came up with the world's first "Anti-Microbial Technology" that manages to meet the industry's demands of high-volume foodservice operations while providing a layer of safety and keeping bacteria, virus and fungus at bay. The Anti-Microbial technology is a massive breakthrough within the hospitality sector as the world is battling with a deadly virus. The technology tested on products under JIS Z 2801, and treated with Silver-ions comes with the following characteristics and advantages: ● Limiting the growth of bacteria, virus, fungi and microbes up to 99.99% ● Susceptibility to environmental conditions due to the presence of silver ions (FDA approved) thereby limiting microbial growth ● Keeping a check on bad odour and stains on the tableware/products, ● Multiple samples tested by experts inhouse and outside, including Intertek scientists ● Lead & Cadmium safe and compliance with European Luxury Tableware Standards As one of the industries that have been (and perhaps may continue) to be heavily impacted by the pandemic, technology and innovation drives like these will increase the adoption rate and help industry leaders recuperate faster, with added precaution. "Clearly, much has changed after the outbreak of the virus and having lived with it for a while, most of us are becoming more used to it, albeit with extra caution. While the world tries to recuperate and adapt to the 'new normal'; going the extra mile for safety, I'm hoping that Ariane's effort to bring the finest tableware will continue, now with an extra layer of protection coming in the form of the world's first Anti-Microbial Technology," said by Sudhir Malesha, Director of Sales at Umberto Ceramics PVT LTD. We crave experiences as customers. Brownie points if the experiences come with guaranteed precautionary measures and add to customer satisfaction. Technology combined with innovation and a dash of sentiment and safety is possibly the perfect recipe for customer satisfaction in today's era. And as customers plate their happiness on Ariane Porcelain's Fine Tableware, we hope the fine recipe comes to a satisfactory close with the Anti-Microbial Technology!"The last few months have been extremely challenging for most of us. The outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic not only brought entire businesses and economies to a halt but also challenged our mindset of what we consider healthy and hygienic. Clearly, much has changed after the virus's outbreak and having lived with it for a while, most of us are becoming more used to it, albeit with extra caution. The hospitality industry was no different, and as part of the industry, I've closely witnessed and often felt the need for more excellent safety, especially for restaurateurs, hoteliers and colleagues from the hospitality industry. Covid-19 and its repercussions on the hospitality industry drove everyone at Ariane to offer a comprehensive solution to counter the challenges our friends were facing. This led to a series of laboratory experiments and tests we ran at Ariane Fine Porcelain before finally coming up with the very first Anti-Microbial Technology on our products. With an experienced set of R&D officers backing and testing the products via the JIS Z2801 method, I'm proud to announce that the Anti-Microbial technology not only keeps all kinds of bacteria, viruses and fungi at bay but also protects the tableware and its contents from bad odour and stains. While the world tries to recuperate and adapt to the 'new normal,' going the extra mile for safety, I'm hoping that Ariane's effort to bring the finest tableware will continue, now with an extra layer of protection coming in the form of Anti-Microbial Technology on porcelain tableware! Because safety has been and shall always be our top-most priority!"