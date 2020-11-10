Pigi Grows in revenue as the Indian Health & Food Supplements Industry thrives

Aashil Garg, Founder, Pigi with Shubham Arya, COO, Pigi

India has witnessed a fitness revolution, over the past few years in particular, with almost every second person growing concerned about their health and fitness. The kind of craziness for looking your best, staying in shape and maintaining your health the country has seen is extraordinary and it has given birth to numerous health, nutrition and fitness fads. The most popular among them, having gained prominence, has been the health and food diet supplements. The market has seen a magnanimous growth rate and major spike in sales and an even bigger level of prospective demand of products. Consequently, the entire industry has seen a massive uprise and unparalleled growth in revenue while experts claim that it is expected to grow at an impressive rate of 20% per annum in the near future. In the light of the industry thriving at an accelerating speed, Pigi has also witnessed a notable rise in its revenue and sales figures, even during the last quarter amidst the pandemic.

Given its now long-standing goodwill and market repute for its 100% authentic, safe and natural health and bodybuilding supplements, there is no surprise on the growing demand for Pigi’s wide range of products. These include whey protein and whey protein isolate powders, mass gainers, weight gain supplements, multivitamins, creatine monohydrate and so many more to leave the customers spoilt for choice. While Pigi may not be charging sky-rocketing, unreasonable prices from its customers, it definitely accounts for its vastly rising sales and amazing demand for not one but all its products for its revenue hike at a great speed.

Elaborating on the progress and high revenue, Aashil Garg, Founder, Pigi, commented, “When we started initially with the objective to lookout for people who have long duped with fake products being sold at such ingenuine, high prices, we also did realise the growing buzz around the segment in the country. We did expect to bring a visible change in the way consumers will view and then buy the supplements without any worry of quality, price or convenience and our growing revenues thus far have only reaffirmed our belief that the industry is set to grow even bigger.”

In just 2 years of its establishment, Pigi has successfully scaled to an enormous 50 crores annual run rate (pre covid figures) in just 2 years, that were bootstrapped and cash profitable. With two more brands launched, many new products on the line and enhancing popularity and sales, the company is all set to surge higher than ever.

Garg added, “Trust is something that is indispensable and something which definitely pays a brand in the end in more ways than one to rise ahead on the success ladder steady and fast. That is exactly what we put our money on when we strive to cater our customers with the class-apart quality products at best prices, accomplishing swift deliveries in a safe and easy manner. Our company analysts rightfully predict the brand’s distinct progress in the coming future vis-à-vis the industry’s growth rate.”