Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising Gym Franchises

Extensive support, effectual backups, turnkey set up, monthly promotions, software & IT solutions – not the phrases you often hear while talking of a gym chain. But then Plus Fitness is not an ordinary company. This Australian fitness chain aims to revolutionize the Indian market by launching more outlets in the coming year. For this, it is going to build a robust network of franchises, with the help of proactive local entrepreneurs. Well, it is not every day that you see an international gym chain working this hard to make inroads into the Indian fitness market but Plus Fitness chain of gyms is not your everyday business venture.
Inviting Entrepreneurs
No business grows in a vacuum! Imbibing this principle, the Plus Fitness franchise network has decided to grow across the country. To become a franchise partner, one needs just 3000-6000 sq. ft of space and an investment of Rs 1 Cr. – Rs 1.75 Cr. to start business with Plus Fitness and you can break even within 2.5 years’ time. If you are wondering how beneficial it would be to join hands with the brand, Mr. Siraj Lalani
, Master Franchisee for Plus Fitness 24/7 India, explains, “If recent researches are to be believed, there are six million active fitness enthusiasts in India spending around $400 annually on fitness services; thus, skyrocketing the Indian fitness industry to a whopping $2.6 billion market size. The burgeoning awareness on health & fitness, gym culture, personalized fitness training programs & rise in personal disposable income has been some of the market drivers in this segment. The fitness industry is growing as consumers become more aware about their health & the benefits of exercising. Health and Fitness is where you should invest and Plus Fitness is the Brand for your Investment.”
Making India Fitter
What goes into making Plus Fitness a brand to reckon with is the types of facilities that it offers its members. Starting with high-quality commercial gym equipment, Infrared saunas and marvelous service standards, the other USPs of a Plus Fitness Membership include – global membership (applicable across 300+clubs), 100% cashback offer for members working out for more than 250 days a year, etc. Plus Fitness membership is a “combination of quality, accessibility & affordability.” Additionally, the reasonable price range of Rs. 14k-25k per year, depending upon the location you are at, means consistent interest of members.
Talking about their plans for the immediate future, Mr. Faiz Sopariwala
, Business Development Head for the brand, adds, “We've hit the ground running in 2021 with two gyms already under fit-out and 3 more in pipeline to be opened in the 2nd quarter. Presently well established in Western India, Plus Fitness aims at PAN India expansion while creating a network of over 50 Plus Fitness 24/7 clubs in the country and willing to invest over 75 crores within the next five years through its Franchise network. This will not only augment the franchisee but also build business opportunities for entrepreneurship enthusiasts nationwide.”
The gym chain, established in 1996, has opened 300+ franchises all over the world and in India they are now inviting more interested parties to join forces and expand the brand further, while allowing Indians a chance to work towards a healthier future. Plus Fitness has the distinction of opening a new gym somewhere in the world every month. The brand proudly announces that more than 40% of the Plus Fitness franchisees worldwide are multiple club owners.
For more information about the Plus Fitness Franchise, you can visit their website
which contains all the important details regarding building the franchise network further.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.