President of AptPay, Suganthan Vishnu Krisnarajah Leading the Global Expansion

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Since our last catch-up, Kris has appointed Shams Syed as CEO – freeing up Kris as president and chairman of the company to focus on their aggressive expansion plans which include new market entries across South America, Europe, the Middle East, and South East Asia. Everything we can see suggests that AptPay has continued to go from strength to strength - whilst living up to early predictions of truly revolutionising the payments and disbursements industry and well on its way to becoming the FinTech unicorn that’s on everyone’s lips .This growth can be attributed Kris and his team’s unrelenting desire for perfection, whilst remaining at the forefront of tomorrow’s technology. It all started by trying to answer one simple question: When it comes to payments and disbursements, why is the gaming and casino industry so different from other sectors?Kris has been keeping a close eye on all things gaming and gambling for a number of years now. It’s from his insights around both industries and the clear gap in the market that AptPay was born. It’s a platform with the sole objective of helping people, businesses and governments to make simpler, safer, and faster online payments. In fact, Kris is already in advanced discussions with the Guyanese government to roll out AptPay services a across the nation. Via this platform individuals and organizations of all sizes are able to send money both locally and internationally in an instant – cementing AptPay’s reputation as the the go-to payment processor.As for key milestones, the company recently partnered with Mastercard and NRT Technology to revolutionise digital payments in the casino and gaming sector. Gamers and patrons can now expect to receive payments in near real-time into their bank accounts, mobile wallets, or prepaid cards.The transformational service has a name – it’s called smartSEND. Launched at the recent G2E - The Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas - it utilizes MasterCard Send, the global push payments platform. It’s available for all types of casinos, land-based and online, across North America through NRT Technology.Kris realises that the FinTech revolution can’t succeed without RegTech - protecting both businesses and consumers at the same is of paramount importance. With AptPay, they’ve made faster and safer online payments a reality for all – whilst working hard in the background to ensure all transactions are monitored and protected in line with regulatory standards. After all, for a service that’s available 24/7/365, including evenings and weekends – a lot of hard work has gone into having around the clock security measures in place.And it’s that work hard, play hard mentality that the team at AptPay have coursing through their ambitious nature. They believe in a strong team culture at work, which lends itself to their manta that being in the office shouldn’t just be about getting work done - it’s also about coming together as a team and making sure you have fun whilst changing the disbursement and payments landscape for good.Kris and his team realise that there is no end in sight for the booming worldwide gaming and casino industries. It’s rapid digitalisation and migration to the online world has seen many land-based casinos for example scampering to keep up with the personalized and efficient services that online gaming offers. This is where smartSEND comes to play - providing an enhanced entertainment experience to customers and giving them exactly what they want or need.FinTech companies like AptPay are at the forefront of making meaningful impact in the way we make online payments and transfers. Convivence and safety is at the forefront of everything they do, and we’re looking forward to seeing just how high AptPay are going to climb.