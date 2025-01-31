Prominent companies of the year 2024-2025

As we step into 2025, it’s time to recognize the companies that have made a lasting impact over the past year. These industry leaders have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and resilience, setting new benchmarks in their respective fields. Their visionary approach, customer-centric strategies, and commitment to excellence have propelled them to the forefront of the business world. From technological advancements to ground breaking solutions, these companies continue to shape the future with their remarkable achievements. Join us in celebrating the most influential and prolific businesses of 2024-2025.

Infra.Market

Infra.Market was founded in 2016 and is currently a unicorn worth $2.5 billion, and through its technology-driven platform, it is changing the construction materials business. The company has made strategic investments in several leading brands of construction materials like RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, Emcer Tiles and IVAS, into its ecosystem. Infra.Market boasts of over 230 manufacturing units, 10,000 retail touchpoints, 30 flagship stores and over 50 warehouses to ensure seamless supply chain and operational excellence.

Infra.Market is the only one of its kind that offers 15+ categories, ranging from Concrete, Steel, Tiles, Bath Fittings, and Paints, to simplify procurement for businesses and retailers across India. With technology and innovation at the core of its operations, Infra-Market is reshaping the construction world and setting new benchmarks.

Remunance Services Pvt. Ltd.