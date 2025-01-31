Prominent companies of the year 2024-2025

Recognizing the companies that have made a lasting impact in 2024
As we step into 2025, it’s time to recognize the companies that have made a lasting impact over the past year. These industry leaders have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and resilience, setting new benchmarks in their respective fields. Their visionary approach, customer-centric strategies, and commitment to excellence have propelled them to the forefront of the business world. From technological advancements to ground breaking solutions, these companies continue to shape the future with their remarkable achievements. Join us in celebrating the most influential and prolific businesses of 2024-2025.
Infra.Market
Infra.Market was founded in 2016 and is currently a unicorn worth $2.5 billion, and through its technology-driven platform, it is changing the construction materials business. The company has made strategic investments in several leading brands of construction materials like RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, Emcer Tiles and IVAS, into its ecosystem. Infra.Market boasts of over 230 manufacturing units, 10,000 retail touchpoints, 30 flagship stores and over 50 warehouses to ensure seamless supply chain and operational excellence.
Infra.Market is the only one of its kind that offers 15+ categories, ranging from Concrete, Steel, Tiles, Bath Fittings, and Paints, to simplify procurement for businesses and retailers across India. With technology and innovation at the core of its operations, Infra-Market is reshaping the construction world and setting new benchmarks.
Remunance Services Pvt. Ltd.
Remunance Services, Pioneering Employer of Record Solutions in India
Remunance Services is a leading Employer of Record (EOR) provider, enabling global businesses to establish and manage remote teams in India seamlessly. With a legacy of excellence, we specialize in HR, payroll, compliance, and employee benefits, ensuring companies can operate without legal or administrative hurdles. Led by visionary CEO Ranjana Vaidya, our leadership team brings decades of expertise in global workforce solutions. Recognized for innovation and reliability, Remunance has earned accolades, including Great Place to Work (Two years in a row) and Best EOR provider in India (2024).
Our mission is to empower businesses with hassle-free workforce expansion in India, fostering growth and compliance. With a vision to be the go-to EOR partner for global enterprises, we aim to simplify hiring, enhance employee experience, and drive operational excellence.
As a Forbes Most Prolific Company of 2024-2025, Remunance continues to set industry benchmarks, shaping the future of global employment solutions.
ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 2014, ThoughtSol has grown into a frontrunner in the IT sector, recognized for its
delivery excellence, technical expertise, and dedication to client success across a broad range of sectors. Led by Founder and CEO, Vinet Kuumar, ThoughtSol champions a guiding principle: “Exceeding Expectations.”
ThoughtSol offers a range of IT services, including scalable Cloud Services, robust Cybersecurity, advanced Data Centre Solutions, comprehensive Digital Solutions and innovative NextGen Services, all designed to support client growth in the digital landscape. With a client-centric approach, the company aims to be a trusted IT partner while fostering a culture of happiness, agility, and innovation. Every solution offered by ThoughtSol is anchored on the pillars of integrity and perseverance, laying a solid foundation for your sustainable, future-ready growth. ThoughtSol’s distinctive approach to Digital Transformation combines cutting-edge technology and industry best practices, empowering businesses to adapt and thrive in a fast-changing market.
Clintask Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Clintask: Redefining Quality and Compliance
Clintask delivers tailored quality and compliance solutions for the life sciences industries, specializing in GxP audits, QMS implementation, Mock Inspections, CSV, and data privacy assessments like GDPR and HIPAA. With a client-first, pragmatic approach, Clintask serves diverse clients, from biotech startups to global pharma leaders. In 2024, Clintask showcased sustainability by presenting at SQA, USA, while contributing to SQA committees and CDISC’s TMF model.
Visionary Leadership and Strategic Growth
Clintask’s leadership brings extensive global regulatory experience, managing 150+ inspections across USFDA, PMDA, MHRA, and EMA. Their journey began with trusted networks, growing to serve top global pharmaceutical clients, including leading U.S. and India-based firms.
Future Aspirations and Client Impact
Clintask aims to be a global leader in Quality and CSV services, leveraging technology for 30% client cost savings. By 2026, it emphasizes sustainable quality practices and global expansion, driving innovation and excellence.
Billabong High International School
Billabong High International School stands as a trailblazer in the K-12 education landscape , blending innovation , academic rigour and holistic development to create a transformative learning experience .With an unwavering commitment to nurturing global citizens , BHIS has established itself as the premier institution for students seeking academic excellence and character building .
At the heart of the BHIS success lies its forward- thinking curriculum , meticulously designed to foster critical thinking. Creativity and problem- solving .Rooted in research and aligned with international standards , the curriculum seamlessly integrates modern pedagogy with experiential learning , ensuring students are well-prepared for the dynamic demands of the 21st century. Beyond academics , BHIS champions the holistic growth of every learner. From state-of -the- art facilities to a thriving ecosystem of extra curricular activities , students are encouraged to explore diverse passions. Be it in sports, arts, technology or community service. The school’s emphasis on emotional intelligence and leadership development ensures that graduates emerge as confident , empathetic and responsible individuals .Through personalised attention by our highly qualified faculty and a student-centric approach , BHIS empowers each child to unlock their full potential .
