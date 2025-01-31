Leaders of tomorrow: Building impact, creating legacies

This episode of The Changemakers with Forbes India and Hilton brought together four trailblazing leaders— Gul Panag, actor, entrepreneur, and pilot; Ragini Das, championing women’s professional networks; Srikanth Bolla, redefining inclusive entrepreneurship; and Pranjal Kamra, a pioneer in simplifying personal finance—to explore the evolving demands of leadership and share transformative insights from their journeys.

Purpose-Driven Leadership: Empowering Teams and Communities

For Gul Panag, leadership is rooted in purpose and action. “Agility and the ability to reinvent oneself are non-negotiable in today’s world,” she said. Drawing from her diverse experiences, spanning acting, fitness, politics, and entrepreneurship, Gul emphasised the importance of staying curious and adaptable.

“The army’s mantra, ‘Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act,’ is vital for navigating challenges. Leadership is also about building empowered collectives that work towards shared goals,” she added, reflecting her commitment to leading by example.

Ragini Das highlighted the necessity of inclusivity for meaningful change. Through leap.club, she is transforming professional networking for women, by creating spaces where they can thrive. “Leadership is about making people feel valued,” she shared, explaining that leap.club emerged after recognising the absence of tailored resources for women in career growth and mental wellness. Her work demonstrates how inclusive networks can drive systemic change.

Inclusivity as a Business Imperative

Srikanth Bolla highlighted the role of empathy and vision in leadership. “Dreams may seem unreal, but it’s a leader’s job to turn them into reality with compassion,” he said. Srikanth’s philosophy of intentional inclusivity, encompassing accessible infrastructure and recruitment prioritising marginalised groups, has reshaped industry norms. “By enabling opportunities for the underserved, we improve business outcomes and create loyal, motivated teams,” he explained, showcasing how inclusive leadership benefits both communities and organisations.

Pranjal Kamra echoed the value of unconventional thinking in leadership. “We don’t have to conform to traditional norms,” he said. At Finology, hiring is based on skill and potential, transcending biases such as appearance or accent. “Leadership is about making people believe in themselves and growing together as a team,” Pranjal shared, underscoring how humility and trust fuel innovation and collective growth.

The Future of Leadership

The discussion illuminated the multifaceted nature of modern leadership. Purpose, empathy, adaptability, and inclusivity emerged as critical traits for navigating today’s challenges. These changemakers remind us that true leadership is not just about leading but about empowering others to achieve their fullest potential, a powerful reminder of the transformative role of leadership in shaping a better future.

This episode underscores how purpose-driven, inclusive leadership is reshaping India’s business landscape, creating legacies that inspire generations to come. Tune in to Episode 3 of The Changemakers to be inspired by these visionary perspectives, streaming now on ForbesIndia.com and the Forbes India YouTube channel.

