From Budget 2025 expectations to Sabyasachi at 25, our top stories of the week

1) Budget 2025: All about fiscal consolidation

Ahead of the Narendra Modi government's first full budget of the third term, Forbes India has examined the expectations of various industries and tried to understand the suggestions some experts have presented for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider. Economists and analysts believe the budget announcements will be centred around the fiscal consolidation path outlined by the government. However, they are likely to continue with the subsidies announced earlier, with a continued focus on increasing capital expenditures. Here's the first story that looks into what Dalal Street wants.

2) Budget 2025: For progressive growth

Weak domestic demand, domestic currency depreciation, lower government spendings, tepid private investments and threats of higher tariffs under new US President Donald Trump are some of the major risks that the government needs to address in the upcoming Budget on February 1, through policy intervention, tax reforms and social welfare schemes. However, the question remains. Do we have enough room to accommodate an expansionary Budget? Experts and economists weigh in on how the government will tackle these key issues and if current economic scenarios will allow for a spending boost.

3) Budget 2025: Time to revamp PLI

According to Grant Thornton Bharat, investments worth Rs 1.4 trillion have been made through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme since its launch. It has driven Rs 11 trillion in production in sectors such as electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, among others. However, experts believe that while progress has been made, much more must be done to realise its impact fully. They feel that the Union Budget 2025 must focus on expanding the PLI scheme to encompass green energy, advanced textiles, space tech and electronics components while also looking at incentivising job creation.