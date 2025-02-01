From Budget 2025 expectations to Sabyasachi at 25, our top stories of the week

In this week's newsletter, also read about how women need to break stereotypes and why mediocrity doesn't take people far; the birthright citizenship conundrum for Indian families on temporary visas in the US, and what should be your mutual fund investment strategy this year
Ahead of the Narendra Modi government's first full budget of the third term, Forbes India has examined the expectations of various industries and tried to understand the suggestions some experts have presented for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider. Economists and analysts believe the budget announcements will be centred around the fiscal consolidation path outlined by the government. However, they are likely to continue with the subsidies announced earlier, with a continued focus on increasing capital expenditures. Here's the first story that looks into what Dalal Street wants.
Weak domestic demand, domestic currency depreciation, lower government spendings, tepid private investments and threats of higher tariffs under new US President Donald Trump are some of the major risks that the government needs to address in the upcoming Budget on February 1, through policy intervention, tax reforms and social welfare schemes. However, the question remains. Do we have enough room to accommodate an expansionary Budget? Experts and economists weigh in on how the government will tackle these key issues and if current economic scenarios will allow for a spending boost.
According to Grant Thornton Bharat, investments worth Rs 1.4 trillion have been made through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme since its launch. It has driven Rs 11 trillion in production in sectors such as electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, among others. However, experts believe that while progress has been made, much more must be done to realise its impact fully. They feel that the Union Budget 2025 must focus on expanding the PLI scheme to encompass green energy, advanced textiles, space tech and electronics components while also looking at incentivising job creation.
Donald Trump took charge of the White House on January 20 and has since signed quite a lot of executive orders that have been wreaking havoc on the day-to-day working of not only federal workers but also people living in the US. Indian families on temporary visas were also dealt a jolt when the Trump administration proposed the elimination of birthright citizenship. The executive order aims to end birthright citizenship for babies born to non-US citizens or non-lawful permanent resident parents. The Indian community in the US is particularly affected by this as they make up 72.3 percent of H-1B visa holders. There are also over a million Indians waiting for a green card. Here's a look at the debate on whether birthright citizenship is a vital right or a loophole that needs to be closed.
Too many moving pieces make it difficult for investment decision-making and conviction to succeed. Investors need to face this challenge in 2025. Globally, uncertainty over tariff restrictions with the coming of US President-elect Donald Trump and military conflicts across the globe does not paint a pretty picture. It could mean fragmented global trade and staggered capital flows towards emerging markets. So, how should you proceed if mutual funds make a large part of your portfolio? Writing for Forbes India, Anish Tawakley, chief investment officer - equity, ICICI Prudential AMC Co, offers some advice.
It would have been easy for her to join the family business after studies, but Tara Singh Vachani chose a difficult path. The executive chairperson of Antara Senior Care saw the untapped potential in the senior living space and went on to nurture it into a thriving business. The second-generation entrepreneur (the daughter of Analjit Singh, founder of the Max Group) believes that embracing the feminine energy can shape both women and men into more transformational leaders. In conversation with Forbes India, Vachani discusses why womenâ€™s freedom to choose matters and how mediocrity won't take people far in the workplace.
The Indian fashion scene has never followed Western fashion houses' trends or even the runway calendar. Desi fashion has always been rooted in Indian diversity and traditions. But it was never going to remain isolated. Globalisation and the Indian diaspora worldwide will always give these a wider audience and bigger clientele. This race to become the first luxury fashion brand to go global is heating up. Designers Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra are still riding on the high of all the praise at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week. Manish Malhotra's Bollywood association has already made him an NRI favourite. But Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with collaborations with H&M, Estee Lauder, bags and jewellery lines at Bergdorf Goodman and a lavish store in New York City's famous West Village, appears to be leading this race. The couturier recently celebrated 25 years in the business with a grand Mumbai show featuring actor Deepika Padukone and Christy Turlington. Here's a look behind the scenes of the fashion event that is still the talk of the town.