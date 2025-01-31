Bridging innovation and equity in dentistry

Dubai (UAE), January 31st, 2025: On 7th December 2024, eminent medical practitioner Dr. Sameet Gill was honored as â€˜Dentist of the Year - Canadaâ€™ by the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards â€“ 2024 Global Edition. At Queen Elizabeth II, Dubai, Dr. Gill also received the â€˜Young Dentist of the Yearâ€™ award, within the Global periphery, under the Individual category.

Dr. Sameet Gill, Clinical Director and Founding Principal of Peak Dental Group in Alberta, Canada, has over a decade of experience blending clinical excellence with innovative business strategies. Growing up, she recognized the challenge of accessing affordable dental care and is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to reduce costs. Her expertise in digital dental solutions and advanced technology underscores her commitment to enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes.

Dr. Gillâ€™s achievements have not gone unnoticed. As the Clinical Director of Peak Dental Group, her leadership and management skills have significantly enhanced organizational performance. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, having graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston Universityâ€™s Doctor of Dental Medicine program and earning her MBA with High Distinction from the University of Torontoâ€™s Rotman School of Management. Beyond her clinical and academic accolades, Dr. Gillâ€™s innovative approach has garnered media attention.

Dr. Gill finds immense fulfillment in positively impacting her patients' health and self-confidence. Managing several dental clinics across Canada, she employs advanced technology and compassionate care to tailor treatments that improve overall well-being. Her dedication to continuous learning keeps her abreast of the latest advancements in dental technology and treatments, fueling her enthusiasm for tackling complex dental cases.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Gill holds formal roles with renowned implantology and clear aligner companies, where she trains clinicians on the technical and medical aspects of surgical services. This mentorship role allows her to elevate care standards within the industry and foster a collaborative learning environment.