Bridging innovation and equity in dentistry

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth II cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai (UAE), January 31st, 2025: On 7th December 2024, eminent medical practitioner Dr. Sameet Gill was honored as â€˜Dentist of the Year - Canadaâ€™ by the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards â€“ 2024 Global Edition. At Queen Elizabeth II, Dubai, Dr. Gill also received the â€˜Young Dentist of the Yearâ€™ award, within the Global periphery, under the Individual category.
Dr. Sameet Gill, Clinical Director and Founding Principal of Peak Dental Group in Alberta, Canada, has over a decade of experience blending clinical excellence with innovative business strategies. Growing up, she recognized the challenge of accessing affordable dental care and is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to reduce costs. Her expertise in digital dental solutions and advanced technology underscores her commitment to enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes.
Dr. Gillâ€™s achievements have not gone unnoticed. As the Clinical Director of Peak Dental Group, her leadership and management skills have significantly enhanced organizational performance. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, having graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston Universityâ€™s Doctor of Dental Medicine program and earning her MBA with High Distinction from the University of Torontoâ€™s Rotman School of Management. Beyond her clinical and academic accolades, Dr. Gillâ€™s innovative approach has garnered media attention.
Dr. Gill finds immense fulfillment in positively impacting her patients' health and self-confidence. Managing several dental clinics across Canada, she employs advanced technology and compassionate care to tailor treatments that improve overall well-being. Her dedication to continuous learning keeps her abreast of the latest advancements in dental technology and treatments, fueling her enthusiasm for tackling complex dental cases.
In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Gill holds formal roles with renowned implantology and clear aligner companies, where she trains clinicians on the technical and medical aspects of surgical services. This mentorship role allows her to elevate care standards within the industry and foster a collaborative learning environment.
Dr. Gill is acutely aware of the challenges in achieving dental equity. To ensure that financial constraints do not impede access to necessary dental care, her practices offer flexible treatment options, payment plans, and sliding scale fees based on income.
Emphasizing preventive care and education, she helps patients maintain their oral health, potentially avoiding more costly procedures in the future. Additionally, her clinics participate in community health programs, providing discounted or free dental services to underserved populations.
Patient comfort and trust are paramount in Dr. Gillâ€™s practice. Recognizing the importance of transparency and excellence in infection control, she initiated the installation of open-concept sterilization centers in all her clinics. This approach allows patients to observe the sterilization processes firsthand, akin to viewing the kitchen in a five-star Michelin restaurant. This transparency not only demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of cleanliness but also enhances patient trust and confidence.
Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is particularly challenging in dentistry. Dr. Gill prioritizes family time, enforces a strict 'no ring' rule at home to disconnect from work, and delegates responsibilities effectively. She schedules downtime for hobbies and relaxation, consults with a business coach to optimize practice management, and ensures a sustainable balance between her professional and personal life.
Dr. Gill aims to achieve economies of scale in dentistry through robotics and AI, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. However, patient acceptance and regulatory hurdles remain challenges. Collaboration between entrepreneurs and clinicians, along with addressing these hurdles, is essential for creating equitable healthcare solutions.
Dr. Gill aspires to leave a lasting legacy in the global dental community by bridging the gap between efficient, profitable practices and accessible, affordable care for patients worldwide. By synthesizing successful elements from diverse international healthcare models, she aims to create a hybrid system that maximizes efficiency and effectiveness. Her vision includes reducing administrative burdens, advocating for streamlined processes, and expanding affordable care initiatives, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent patients from receiving necessary care.
Through continued advocacy and collaboration with international dental communities and policymakers, Dr. Gill is pushing for innovative changes that lead to a more patient-friendly and sustainable global dental health system. Her legacy aims to improve global dental health, benefiting both patients and providers and setting a foundation for lasting impact in the dental community.
Dr. Sameet Gill exemplifies how dedication, innovation, and a commitment to equity can transform the dental industry, making high-quality care accessible to all.
