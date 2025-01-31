Reena Jain: A trailblazing leader in technology and innovation

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth II cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai (UAE), January 31st, 2025: Forttuna Global Excellence Awards â€” 2024 Global Edition recognized Ms. Reena Jain as the â€˜Young Technology Leader of the Year - USA.â€™ On 6th December 2024, at the Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai, this U.S.- based tech expert was celebrated as one of the prominent Business Leaders within the technology domain.
Reena Jain is a dynamic professional with a career spanning chemical engineering, operations, product management, and strategic consulting. Her journey began with a Chemical Engineering degree from BITS Pilani, India, which laid the foundation for her diverse and successful career.
Reena started at Schlumberger, specializing in well stimulation as an Oilfield Engineer, where she led a team to revive over 100 dormant wells in three years. This role helped her develop skills in high-pressure environments and deepen her understanding of the oil and gas industry. Later, she transitioned to Universal Aquatech as VP of Operations and Business Development, expanding the product portfolio, securing major clients, and driving significant growth in the manufacturing and agrochemical sectors.
In 2020, Reenaâ€™s passion for technology led her to VSD Eduventures as VP of Product, where she spearheaded a digital transformation during the pandemic. She successfully launched a Learning Management System, a Customer Relationship Management system, two mobile applications, and a website. This role demonstrated her ability to lead cross-functional teams and deliver impactful digital solutions.
In 2021, Reena moved to the USA to pursue an MBA from Chicago Booth, specializing in entrepreneurship and strategic management. Graduating in 2023, her management education complements her diverse industry background, enabling her to tackle complex business challenges with a holistic approach. Currently, as a Management Consultant at McKinsey & Company, Reena leverages her multifaceted experience to provide clients with strategic insights and innovative solutions, helping businesses achieve long-term goals while navigating industry complexities.
Throughout her career, Reena has prioritized ethical decision-making, balancing profitability with corporate responsibility. Her journey reflects adaptability, continuous learning, and a steadfast commitment to making a positive impact in every role she undertakes.
Reena has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being named one of the Most Admired Global Indians 2024, receiving the Top 10 Tech Leaders Revolutionising Industries award, and earning the Influential Leadership Award in Technology. Her achievements in technology and leadership have gained her significant media attention, with features in various industry conferences and publications.
A pivotal moment in Reenaâ€™s career was her transition into Product Management. Though she didn't have a coding background, her passion for technology drove her forward. Through hard work and determination, she secured a full-time role as a Product Manager and eventually became the VP of Product at VSD Eduventures. This journey highlighted the importance of resilience, continuous learning, and fostering a shared vision within her team. Her contributions to the tech field also earned her a doctorate in advanced computer science from CIAC Global.
Reena envisions the future of the technology industry as one driven by rapid innovation. She believes young business leaders will play a crucial role in these changes by building trust, prioritizing data privacy, fostering continuous learning, and embracing collaboration. By anticipating industry shifts and promoting a culture of innovation, Reena aims to keep her company at the forefront of technological evolution.
Reenaâ€™s leadership strategies, like cultural sensitivity sessions and team bonding activities during her time at Schlumberger, helped create cohesive, high-performing teams. Her commitment to social responsibility is also evident from her work at Universal Aquatech, where she reduced costs for farmers by developing sustainable solutions.
Looking ahead, Reena plans to continue driving innovation in the tech industry. By staying ahead of emerging trends, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and maintaining ethical principles, she aims to create a lasting impact in the business world. Reena Jain exemplifies how dedication, innovation, and a commitment to equity can transform industries, making high-quality solutions accessible to all.
