Reena Jain: A trailblazing leader in technology and innovation

Dubai (UAE), January 31st, 2025: Forttuna Global Excellence Awards â€” 2024 Global Edition recognized Ms. Reena Jain as the â€˜Young Technology Leader of the Year - USA.â€™ On 6th December 2024, at the Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai, this U.S.- based tech expert was celebrated as one of the prominent Business Leaders within the technology domain.

Reena Jain is a dynamic professional with a career spanning chemical engineering, operations, product management, and strategic consulting. Her journey began with a Chemical Engineering degree from BITS Pilani, India, which laid the foundation for her diverse and successful career.

Reena started at Schlumberger, specializing in well stimulation as an Oilfield Engineer, where she led a team to revive over 100 dormant wells in three years. This role helped her develop skills in high-pressure environments and deepen her understanding of the oil and gas industry. Later, she transitioned to Universal Aquatech as VP of Operations and Business Development, expanding the product portfolio, securing major clients, and driving significant growth in the manufacturing and agrochemical sectors.

In 2020, Reenaâ€™s passion for technology led her to VSD Eduventures as VP of Product, where she spearheaded a digital transformation during the pandemic. She successfully launched a Learning Management System, a Customer Relationship Management system, two mobile applications, and a website. This role demonstrated her ability to lead cross-functional teams and deliver impactful digital solutions.