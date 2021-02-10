Recast Labs: Your Personalised Dermo-Cosmetics professional

Recastlabs.com is your personalised Dermo-Cosmetics marketplace which serves you with varied range of Skincare solutions, Haircare solutions and Nutraceutical products. Dr. Sohel Ahmed, an Indian entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical industry, is also the founder-CEO of Recast Labs, an associate company of Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited, established in year 2010.
Dr. Sohel Ahmed, is a licensed pharmacist earned his Bachelor's in Science degree from Nalanda College of Pharmacy, affiliated to Osmania University, Hyderabad. He then earned his Master’s Degree in Good Manufacturing Practices from Swinburne, Melbourne, followed with a Post-Graduation Diploma in Business and Doctorate in Pharmacy. He has worked for over 15+ years in cosmetics and food industry.
How has the journey been so far?
I have worked with product development and quality assurance division in both food industry and pharma industry in Australia, post that I have moved to India in 2010 and started my venture Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited in the 2010 itself with 2 innovative products in hair care products categories in India, 1. Trichorganics Hair Lotion (Minoxidil free formulation) - to retard hair loss and Trichorganics Anti Dandruff Shampoo- promote hair growth.
Hair Care products were an instant success which inspired us to manufacture and launch about 170 skincare and haircare products and beautycare products and 300 ayurvedic skincare and haircare products in about 10 years of time. Name of the Range is Irem Advanced Skin Care, Potions of Paradise (Herbal powders, Baby product – Completely Natural and mild)
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited have also been doing contract research, product development and manufacturing for many of the multinational companies.
We have a GMP compliant cosmetic manufacturing facility and two ayurvedic manufacturing facilities located at Cherlapally Industrial Area, Telangana for manufacturing of products.
GMP is an ISO 22716 which is an international standard of good manufacturing practices (GMP) for the cosmetics manufacturing industry and describes the basic principles of applying GMP in a facility that produces finished cosmetic products.)
What is your venture Recast Labs is all about?
Recast Labs offers highly effective, premium and advanced Dermo-Cosmetics (skincare, haircare and beautycare) that have been crafted and conceived using best of nature and advanced science, with an aim to improve the overall health and quality of the skin and hair.
Our Dermo Cosmetics products are designed to address the skin and hair problems through a multifunctional targeted approach that works on targeting all the causes of skin and hair problems, for optimum efficacy.
It is about Dermo Cosmetics products that look good and work effectively. Visible difference can be experienced upon dedicated application.
All haircare and skincare organic products are free of parabens, sulphates, phthalates, petroleum derivatives, synthetic fragrances and are cruelty free.
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited also offer customized solutions to hair problem and skin problems through in house dermatologists/cosmetologists and will also design a customized and personalized skin care and hair care routine based on age and skin type.
What kind of products Recast Labs is catering to?
Recast Labs caters to Dermo Cosmetics which majorly addresses skincare, haircare and bodycare. Recast Labs cater most common skincare concerns like pigmentation, acne, ageing, hair fall, hair growth, dandruff and more.
Nutraceuticals are the ones which work from inside to keep skin healthy.
Recast also offers high professional aesthetic products like chemical peels of all levels which are used by certified dermatologists or cosmetologists.
Recast Skincare range comprises of face serum, toners, cleansers, products for hyperpigmentation, ageing, dry and dehydrated skin etc.
Recast haircare range has premium quality of hair serums, shampoos, conditioners, masque, oils, treatment products are more
Recast Nutrcaceutical range covers skincare essentials vitamins, collagens, essential fatty acids, herbal blends etc. Recast Aesthetic Range covers highly concentrated chemical peels, mesosolutions, dermabrasion products which are meant be used by dermatologists or certified aesthetic professionals.
How did you start with Recast Labs?
Dermo-Cosmetics is all about clinical strength cosmetic products that go beyond moisturization and work on treating most common skin problems without the use of medical strength actives. These not only look appealing but also work effectively.
There seems to be shortage of skin care and health care products in the market and market research resulted in some products that use multiple actives without knowledge of the synergy and compatibility of them thus making them less effective or useless.
For any haircare and skincare product to be effective, the cause of the problem need to be understood and work towards addressing the concern in a multifaceted way so that genuine and visible results will be attained.
The rising awareness of beauty products, increasing premium on personal grooming, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles along with improved purchasing power among women, are main drivers which are boosting the industry.
I could see that there is lot of opportunity in this domain. I have studied and researched the beauty and cosmetics genre for good years and found that there is a shortage of Dermo-Cosmetics which are personalized for your skin and hair care.
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited use innovative ingredients backed with science and proven botanical actives to serve the best and all these are added at optimum levels for maximum efficacy. All the skincare, healthcare and beautycare products are tested and proven.
What Derma Cosmeceuticals products are and how they are different from cosmetic products?
Dermo-Cosmetics or cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with pharmaceutical activity. They are meant to nourish, hydrate and also known to correct, prevent and treat different dermatological conditions.
Cosmeceuticals are products that have both cosmetic and healing effects and are envisioned to have a beneficial effect on skin, health and beauty.
Like cosmetics, they are applied topically as creams or lotions but contain active ingredients that have an effect on skin cell function. Cosmeceuticals can affect the way skin cells work. Cosmeceuticals reduces hyperpigmentation or wrinkles. Derma cosmeceutical products are cosmetic media where the intended cosmetic purpose is achieved under consideration of certain dermatological and pharmaceutical aspects. Dermo-Cosmetics really pamper you with the skin you wish for. These professional grade products have been scientifically researched and tested to ensure they actually have an effect on the skin.
These Cosmeceuticals addresses skin problems at a deeper level and protecting your skin from external forces, such as the sun and pollution, which cause premature ageing.
What are the USP(s) of products? What difference Recast Lab is making in this domain?
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited strength is education and extensive research before developing any skincare, healthcare and beauty care product. The multifunctional synergistic approach to address the problem and passion to deliver a product of highest purity, safety and efficacy is the USP of Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited
Backed with a team of in-house dermatologists, cosmetologists and highly trained pharmacists, Finn Cosmeceuticals works on offering products that look good, work good and are safe to use. Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited works on using minimal excipients and maximum actives which are optimized for superior efficacy.
Finn Cosmeceuticals offers customized and personalized skincare, haircare and beautycare solutions for our customers based on their age and skin type and help them design their skincare and haircare routine that works best for them.
Customers / Patients can connect directly to customer service and book an appointment for online consultation with in-house dermatologist/cosmetologist.
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited is the only company in India with maximum first time in India/world products and have been top sellers in facial and hair serums, toners, hair oil and all other categories.
Finn Cosmeceuticals repeat sales has always been our motivation for us to come up with more and more innovative products.
Likewise we have multiple products across all skincare, haircare and bodycare.
What is the Importance of Derma Cosmeceutials in the beauty industry?
Derma Cosmetics help to enhance the appearance and makes one feel more confident. With more Derma Cosmetics in the market today than ever before, it’s evident they Derma Cosmetics play a great role in our every day’s life. In recent times, the cosmetic industry has endured an unremarkable revolution steered in by a growing knowledge of normal skin physiology, as well as the development of new research techniques; consequently, leading to advances in knowledge and of innovative active ingredients and technologies, based on thriving mechanisms of action. Together, science and technology have impelled the development derma cosmeceuticals. Dermo Cosmetics is a branch of dermatology using cosmetics in the scientific management of a variety of skin disorders. As a skin‐care specialists, dermatologists already use Dermo Cosmetics to maintain the aesthetic appearance and feeling of well‐being of the skin. Thus, these products are repeatedly used to improve photoprotection, dry or aged skin, inflammatory skin disease such as acne, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and seborrhoeic dermatitis as well as a variety of hair and nail disorders. They are topically applied to the skin, scalp and hair for these reasons, thereby enhancing patients' quality of life
What is the potential of Derma Cosmeceuticals market in the near future?
The dominance of skin diseases, such as photoaging is growing due to disproportionate exposure to pollution and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, resulting in sunburns and reduced skin elasticity. Skin diseases are also caused by various other factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption, environmental pollution, and consumption of tobacco. Acne, hyperpigmentation, dyspigmentation, psoriasis, freckles, deep wrinkles, atopic dermatitis, and melasma are some of the common skin problems. The market will maintain healthy growth due to rising preference for specialized and personalized cosmetic products such as organic, herbal and ayurvedic products. Principal areas that are expected to grow include colour cosmetics, fragrances, specialized skin care and make-up cosmetics. The Derma Cosmetics marketplace is classified into skincare and haircare treatments. This is primarily due to the mounting incidences of skin diseases, growing awareness, and availability of broad range of skincare products. Moreover, customers are concentrating more on improving their appearance, as more and more women have started working. They are now choosing to endow in an inclusive skin and haircare regime that condenses the signs of aging, diminishes acne, and helps in enhance skin. Also, environmental hostility made the people very cognizant about their skin care, as the skin is the largest organ in the human body and the most exposed to external conditions. The common skin complications faced by Indian people are skin darkening, patchy skin, acne spots and sunburns. Furthermore, the consciousness about the harmful effects of UV rays and other climatic factors on skin leads the consumer to be more specified about the cosmetic products as per the skin requirements. Moreover, the manufacturers’ layers are developing their R&D capabilities to further customize products for Indian consumers, create greater awareness among the middle class, and ensure effective distribution reach to service them.
What is the growth of Derma Cosmetic market in India?
Cosmetic Dermatology. In past two decades, the derma market has grown by approximately 4.5% per year on an average (CAGR). The current market size of the Dermatology segments in India is approximately Rs. 1950 crores, growing rapidly at about 11%.
What are the best sellers in Recast Labs?
Recast Vitamin C serum has been our top selling product ever since it was launched. It offers wonderful results and ingredients incorporated in it work in synergy to improve the overall appearance of skin.
Recast Niacinamide Acne Serum is also among the top selling products that offer superior benefits to acne prone skin.
Likewise there are multiple products in the brand that work for multiple skin problems effectively.
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited has hair care range Recast hair serum that helps in retarding hair loss and strengthening the hair follicles without the use of minoxidil, the most common pharmaceutical active.
What is the success story behind your success?
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited completely believe in offering best to the customers without compromising on anything and the way the skincare, haircare and beautycare products are developed is completely different to what is being sold in the current market.
Haircare, Skincare and beautycare products incorporate ingredients that are added at optimum level for maximum efficacy.
Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited started with two innovative products in haircare a decade ago and now Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited has about 170 products in beautycare and about 300 ayurvedic products and the main reason for our success is our un compromising and innovative approach while manufacturing of beautycare, haircare and skincare products.
Website: www.recastlabs.com
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.