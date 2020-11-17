Redefining designer spaces -The ENCRAFT factor

Avanish describes his childhood as an unforgettable period of stories which were both fun and touching. Coming from a family in a small town with a background in farming, he said, “My childhood memories are intricately shaped by my family and friends.” Avanish’s grandfather and his father taught him to never give up on his dreams and maintain integrity. Unlike other children Avanish said schooling was rather fun for him because he loves to learn and explore. This trait of his helps him to continue learning through a lot of self-exploration. He credits his energy and confidence to his loving wife, Mrs Kamini, who has been by his side through thick and thin and has been extremely loving and caring towards him. Speaking about his children, he said, “My daughter Trisha, is my stress buster, her smile makes me forget all my worries and my son Aarabhya is the one I love going on a drive with.” Avanish enjoys spending time with his world—his parents and his family when he is off work and loves to indulge in meditation and poetry writing. Avanish, who has completed 17 years in the business is a Mechanical Engineer with Masters in Supply Chain Management, Avanish sees every challenge as an opportunity. He believes in embracing the problems and tries to look for joy and stay positive even in the darkest of situations. Avanish considers speed to be the success mantra of his life, which helps him achieve all his goals. He also believes that taking risks is a process that makes him more resilient and confident. ENCRAFT is a product brand of ENCRAFT India Pvt Ltd ENCRAFT—aleading manufacturer of uPVC Doors and Windows Systems in India, whichare engineered with precision and are masterpieces of art. Incepted underthe leadership of an Austrian Engineer with over 40+ years of experience inuPVC tooling and extrusion, one of the UK's leading fenestration solutionproviders, ENCRAFT offers a lifetime of style, strength, and security.With a wide range of customised designs and wood shades to match withall décors, ENCRAFT has combined advanced technology with high-techmachinery. Ensuring maximum satisfaction delivery using a strong networkof over 90 fabricators across India, ENCRAFT is known for addressing everyrequirement at different stages in the process with keen precision.