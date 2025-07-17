Redefining skincare with nature, science and soul

In a world dominated by cosmetic quick fixes and synthetic regimens, Charles Ng, founder of Singapore’s Folke Natural Skin Clinic, stands apart. A trained naturopath and integrative skincare expert with over 20 years of clinical experience, Charles has built an ecosystem for restoring skin through nature, science, and empathy. His plant-based, non-invasive approach challenges conventional aesthetics by proving that transformation does not need to come at the cost of trauma or compromise.

From Kitchen Remedies to Clinical Mastery

Charles’ journey did not begin in a commercial lab or franchised chain. It started with self-healing, reflection and a quiet determination born of personal struggle. As a teenager, he battled acne-prone skin and was bullied for his appearance. These formative experiences sparked a lifelong desire to help others overcome similar challenges with care and dignity.

Raised in a modest household, Charles began formulating his own skincare remedies at home in 1992. At a time when plant-based treatments were largely unknown in the mainstream and before the digital age made information easily accessible, he relied on self-experimentation and traditional knowledge. This laid the foundation for what would eventually become Folke Natural Skin Clinic.

His educational path combined engineering, natural skincare, and naturopathy, enabling him to integrate analytical precision with botanical wisdom. In 2003, Charles launched his clinic before graduating from the National University of Singapore and achieved his first professional breakthrough. Clients struggling with chronic acne, pigmentation, and sensitivity began turning to him when conventional approaches failed. His customised, drug-free botanical protocols produced results that were not only visible but sustainable.

One such client, Eddie, recalled his first visit 12 years ago. “My skin went from dull and acne-scarred to bright and supple, all without medication. I was preparing for my wedding shoot, and Folke changed my confidence completely.”

International Recognition: Fluxx Awards 2025

In recognition of his pioneering work in integrative, plant-based skincare, Charles Ng was recently honoured at the prestigious Fluxx Awards 2025, receiving the titles of Skincare Expert of the Year and Natural Skin Clinic of the Year under the Health & Wellness category. Held at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong on June 5 & 6, 2025, the Fluxx Awards celebrate global changemakers in innovation, wellness, sustainability, and leadership.

Charles’ accolade highlighted not only his clinical mastery but also his enduring commitment to ethical skincare rooted in science and nature. His win places Folke Natural Skin Clinic on a global stage, affirming its reputation as a beacon of meaningful, sustainable transformation in a saturated aesthetic market. More than an award, the recognition reinforces Charles' belief in depth over speed, care over commerce, and healing over hype—values that are reshaping the narrative of modern skincare.

A Vision Grounded in Science and Nature

Charles believes that skincare should support the skin’s biology, not override it. At the core of every Folke treatment is a powerful idea: address the root cause, not just the visible symptoms. His protocols combine high-performance plant actives, in-house engineered devices, and treatment techniques tailored to each individual’s skin condition.

“My goal is to remove the fear and confusion so many people carry about their skin,” he shares. “The pressure to chase perfection and the noise of marketing have made many lose sight of what their skin truly needs. My approach is grounded, gentle, and honest.”

Charles collaborates with phytochemists to develop high-potency formulations designed for biocompatibility and clinical integrity. He also works with engineers to build proprietary in-house equipment and protocols, making Folke one of the few clinics with a fully integrated system of care. His approach avoids harsh procedures and centres on sustainable results through personalised, evidence-based treatment.

Longtime client Dionis, an executive and mother of two, credits Charles with helping her manage pigmentation and signs of ageing safely. “Even during pregnancy, I had complete trust in the treatments. I was featured in two magazines thanks to the confidence I gained.”

Transforming Lives - One Skin at a Time

The true measure of Charles’ work is seen in the lives he has touched. His clients span generations and backgrounds. Teenagers struggling with painful breakouts, professionals battling pigmentation issues, and seniors rediscovering skin clarity all find a trusted partner in Folke.

Clients often describe the experience not just as treatment, but as a long-term partnership. Karina, who began her journey as a university student, says, “I used to struggle with severe acne. Now I go makeup-free and never worry about breakouts. Even during pregnancy, the treatments remained safe and effective.”

What distinguishes Charles’ work is not just the visible results but the confidence and emotional ease he helps restore. One client, Andy, reflects, “Because of Dr Charles’ consistency and innovation, I never worry about my skin anymore. He makes ageing something to embrace, not fear.”

Folke’s therapies are particularly effective for pigmentation and melasma, acne-prone and sensitive skin, dullness, premature ageing, post-treatment repair and barrier restoration. Every treatment is customised and refined with care. “Charles has the best approach I’ve ever experienced,” shares client Betty. “No scarring, no harshness, just healthy skin that improves after every session.”

A Future Shaped by Depth, Not Speed

Unlike many in the aesthetics and wellness space, Charles is not racing to scale. He continues to develop new in-house treatments, formulate relevant skincare products and explore technologies that align with his client-first philosophy. His focus is on precision, quality and meaningful transformation.

“This was never about growing faster,” he says. “It is about growing deeper, reaching more people with solutions they can trust and reconnecting them with the natural intelligence of their own skin.”

Looking ahead, Charles is open to exploring overseas distribution and franchise opportunities. His vision is to expand Folke’s values into new markets where people seek intelligent, natural alternatives to mainstream skincare services.

“I trust Charles fully with my face,” says another client, Pei Fong. “There is nothing more valuable than ageing with confidence and dignity, and Folke made that possible.”

More Than a Practice, A Philosophy

In an age of beauty defined by filters, procedures, and fleeting trends, Charles Ng offers something timeless. His work is not about instilling insecurity or pushing clients toward unrealistic ideals. It is not about stacking multiple treatments for short-term change. It is about restoring and beautifying the skin through intelligent care, removing unnecessary complexity, and guiding each individual back to their most authentic and confident self.

For those seeking real transformation without compromise, Folke Natural Skin Clinic offers more than just treatments. It offers a philosophy rooted in nature, refined by science, and sustained by trust.

