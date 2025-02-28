Redefining the digital engineering landscape: AI, sustainability, and the path forward

In a rapidly changing world, digital engineering has emerged as a unifying force that drives innovation, shapes consumer experiences, and steers industries toward more sustainable practices. The Digital Engineering Awards 2024, co-hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services and CNBC-TV18, provided a vivid snapshot of how businesses worldwide are navigating global uncertainties while doubling down on AI-led transformation and sustainability.

Gathering on a star-studded panel at the event were Amit Chadha (CEO & MD, LTTS), Rajeev Gupta (CFO, LTTS), Steve Hall (President, EMEA & Chief AI Officer, ISG), Vanessa Eriksson (Founder, Girls in Tech Nordics), and Asha Poulose Johnson (Chief Digital Officer, IT, GE Healthcare). Their insights offer a roadmap for organizations aiming to remain relevant, resilient, and responsible in the face of unprecedented change.

Stability Amid Shifting Sands

Kicking off the discussion, Steve Hall pointed to how the recent U.S. elections have brought a measure of stability to the markets, despite ongoing challenges such as immigration policies and fluctuating interest rates. He noted that a more decisive mandate tends to reduce uncertainty and fosters confidence for businesses to invest in innovation. While global headwinds persist, particularly in Europe and India, Hall believes 2025 holds significant promise for growth and capital inflows.

Amit Chadha echoed this optimism, sharing that CEOs across various sectors envision better prospects in the coming years. According to him, conversations among top executives reveal an enhanced appetite for transformation, particularly across four focus areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI), software-defined products, industrial automation, and collaboration with external partners to speed up large-scale programs. These investments not only accelerate time-to-market but also position companies to thrive in a landscape reshaped by emerging technologies.