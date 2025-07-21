Revolutionising sleep health: The vision behind Sleepcare Clinics

The silent pandemic of poor sleep health continues to rise in a world that glorifies busyness and undervalues rest. Insufficient and disturbed sleep contributes to a broad spectrum of physical, emotional, and cognitive issues — yet remains one of the most underdiagnosed and undertreated aspects of healthcare. One organisation working tirelessly to change this narrative is SLEEPCARE Clinics of Sleep and Respiratory Medicine — a unique, multidisciplinary healthcare provider dedicated entirely to the science, care, and advocacy of sleep.

Founded by Prof. Carlos Rivas-Echeverria, an experienced General Practitioner with a special interest in Sleep Medicine based in the United Kingdom, SLEEPCARE Clinics represents the culmination of years of research, clinical practice, and a relentless commitment to improving lives through better sleep. With services spanning the UK, Spain, Venezuela and other countries, the clinics have quickly positioned themselves as pioneers in holistic sleep medicine, blending medical expertise with innovative diagnostics, patient-centred care, and community outreach.

The Journey: From GP Practice to Global Sleep Advocate

Prof. Rivas-Echeverria’s journey into sleep medicine is a beautiful story in which happiness, love, and dedication won the battle against death and sorrow. His sister had a sudden death because of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, which he successfully resuscitated. That happened 25 years ago, when that condition was almost unknown worldwide. Furthermore, as with many profound discoveries, it began with a question. As a busy specialist in Internal Medicine and critical care and a GP in Venezuela, Spain, and the UK, he daily encountered patients with vague, seemingly unrelated symptoms, such as fatigue, irritability, metabolic conditions, cardiovascular disease, accidents and reduced productivity. The underlying issue was often poor sleep.

“People tend to underestimate the impact of sleep on every system in the body,” explains Prof. Rivas-Echeverria. “I realised a significant gap in identifying, assessing, and treating sleep disorders, not just in Venezuela, but globally.”