Sanjay D. Ghodawat gets awarded as 'Leader of Hope' by The Brand Story

The Chairman of the SG Group, a renowned industrialist and an educational entrepreneur par excellence, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat has been felicitated with the title of “Leader of Hope 2020.” The extraordinary contribution made by Mr. Ghodawat continues to stand out and inspire millions when it comes to serving society. He went above and beyond to ensure that hundreds of people were safeguarded during the testing time of COVID Pandemic. Besides fulfilling his duty as a true citizen, he also helped the needy who were in distress and plagued with the uncertainty of survival. Mr. Sanjay is a mechanical engineer who heads the SG Group as the Chairman and Sanjay Ghodawat University as the President. Amongst the numerous feathers of achievements to his cap, he is also a trained pilot who knows how to fly a Helicopter and Fixed Wings Airplane. This shows his dynamic interests and his capability to be a man of many talents. With an inspiring zeal and an unprecedented amount of hard work, he expanded his business amongst the domains of Hi-Tech Agriculture, Energy, Realty, Softech, Tetra Pak, Aviation including Airplanes and Helicopters, Education, Textiles Marble Mining, Consumer Products under the brand name ‘Star’ including Namkeen (salted savouries), rice, salt, edible oils, turmeric powder, atta (flour), jaggery, etc. and also beverages and fruit juices under the brand names, ‘Fizzinga’ and ‘Frustar', & Ghodawat Retail. SG Group also helps the country by being a major contributor to the production of Green Energy through the means of Wind Turbine and Solar Energy with a capacity of over 150 megawatts. Turning remarkable ideas into fruition and progressing in multiple industries, the SG Group employs around 10,000 people under its aegis. Owing to the numerous remarkable efforts made by Mr. Ghodawat, he was also elected as the Chairman of the Jain International Trade Organization Engineering and Management Program. A firm believer in the importance of education, Mr. Ghodawat ventured into the field of education in the year 2009 with the Sanjay Ghodawat Group of Institutions offering Engineering, Management, Polytechnic, International School, Junior College, Olympiad School, IIT & Medical Academy, and Sanjay Ghodawat Administrative Services offering coaching for UPSC, MPSC and other Civil and Administrative Services exams. Sanjay Ghodawat Group of Institutions has also been awarded as Asia’s fastest emerging private educational institute with KPMG India as process evaluator. Presently, the Sanjay Ghodawat Educational Campus hosts as many as 15,000 students from Kindergarten to the Doctorate level. The Sanjay Ghodawat Group of Institutions has also been accredited with the NAAC ‘A’ grade with their various programs receiving accreditation through the NBA. The natural further evolution of the Institute was the formation of a Private University and from 2017- 18 the Institute has evolved as Sanjay Ghodawat University offering Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Doctoral programs. The University was also honored with the ‘Best Emerging Private University in the State by Navbharat Times It was also the first University in the country to earn ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 21001: 2018 certification. Additionally, The Times of India Ranking 2020 has ranked the School of Technology as 4th for Top Emerging Engineering Institutes of the Nation and School of Commerce & Management as Top Emerging B School in the country. In addition, the Education World also ranked the University as no.1 in Promising Future Ready Universities, 11in the state, and 73in the Nation for Higher Education Ranking 2020. Always ahead in giving back to the society with CSR and ISR activities carried out through the Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation, Mr. Ghodawat has always extended his helping hands in times of need. From donating to the families of martyrs, helping drought-hit families in the Kolhapur-Sangli region, running a school for the blind for more than 13 years to ‘The National Association for Blind Society’, Mr. Ghodawat’s contributions have been exemplary. He also started a blood bank called ‘Shree Acharya Tulsi Blood Bank’ under a charitable trust named after his mother, ‘Sou Sushila Dhanchand Ghodawat Charitable Trust. He supports budding International level sportspeople by contributing to NGOs like Olympic Gold Quest. As the country got hit by the Covid-19 crisis, he donated food grains, got villages sanitized, converted hostel buildings as Covid Care centres, his helicopters as an air ambulance, distributed food to stranded people, and ensured animal care and feeding. The Brand Story acknowledges the efforts of Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat in restoring the faith in humanity with multiple philanthropic activities. Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, “Pioneers like Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat are the reason why the people of our country get inspired in looking towards a promising future. His efforts to ensure collective development restore hope and make him an ideal entrepreneur and a perfect human being. The Brand Story is proud to honour Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat as the Leader of Hope.”