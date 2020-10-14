Shivkrupanand Swami is reforming lives with ancient Himalayan Samarpan Dhyanyog

Spiritual master and founder of Shree Shivkrupanand Swami Foundation, Shivkrupanand Swami has been known for working and promoting ancient meditation practices that can improve mental health, create positivity and reduce the stress that is concurrent in the current digital lifestyle. His work has been built around undertaking research and bringing out ideas that were proven and could help shape the world.
A devoted practitioner of meditation, Shivkrupanand Swami has mastered yoga for eighteen years by living in the Himalayas and has been serving a mission bestowed upon him by his holy masters since the last 30 years. You could find more about his journey in the Himalayas in his autobiography Samarpan Yog Of The Himalayas: Autobiography of a realized sage - A Spiritual Journey
, along with the 5 other books that he has authored.To continue his mission to promote spirituality, he has been spreading his learnings amongst all of mankind free of cost.
He is the founder of Samarpan Dhyanyog, a simple way of meditation, which requires complete dedication of a practitioner to their holy masters or Gurus. In a world like the present where life is full of negativity and misdeeds, Samarpan Dhyanyog serves as the perfect means to build a positive aura around ourselves. Studies have shown that in this ongoing pandemic situation when the emotional and mental stress is at its peak which eventually manifests into physical stress. In these times with people seeking every possible way to get a little peace of mind, meditation could be a very effective means to achieve the same.
Originated in India, today meditation and yoga have thousands of practitioners across the globe. It has been scientifically proven to release stress, boost energy, control anxiety, develop concentration and purify the soul and the body. Shivkrupanand Swami’s methodologies include basic meditation and yoga techniques that require comparatively less effort and accomplish great results. He has been quite an influence which can be seen by the number of Samarpan ashrams set up in various cities in India as well in other countries around the world.
Samarpan Dhyanyog can be practiced by anybody irrespective of their religion. Once in an interview the spiritual leader said, ‘Religion could be the path but on attaining enlightenment one realises that there is only one God. And once you give your life to meditation there is no coming back.’ Beginners and practitioners, children and grown ups everybody can practice Dhyanyog and simple yogasan poses to yield positive results.
Shree Shivkrupanand Swami once said, “Just as while walking in the dark we may mistake a piece of rope for a snake, so without realising it we mistake the unreal for the real,” that is we impute our own illusions on the reality. And so to discern the real from the unreal, the good from the bad Samarpan Dhyanyog can be of a great help.
