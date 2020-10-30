Shloka Sudhakar: Fashion will always be the feel-good factor

Ever heard of Fashion as an investment? Here’s a different perspective on how Fashion can be one of the most Lucrative options along with other financial instruments. Shloka Sudhakar
, a leading Fashion designer who has showcased her collection at various fashion weeks across India like the Lakmé Fashion Week and others, talks to us about how Fashion as a business reaps relatively high rewards with much lower risk. Shloka has leveraged her finance graduation to help scale her fashion business to the next level. In a span of just 4 years, from making her debut, she has taken her fashion label to the likes of those who have been in the industry for years.
She talks about how fashion has always been a progressive game. A successful designer is constantly seeking new ideas and inspiration through their environment and the ones that do well always have a USP. Shloka highlights how she dared to use soft denim fabric in her pre-wedding and trousseau collection and to her surprise nobody had ever explored something like that before, and her risk was well rewarded. Shloka says, “Building a fashion business is a combination of USPs, creativity, building connections, networking, and being at the right place at the right time.”
In addition to building a successful fashion label, she has also had the privilege of working with some of the most talented actors in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Additionally, she has also featured on multiple renown International and National magazines. And, the multiple awards that she has received are just a feather in her cap.
Here’s what Shloka Sudhakar has to say about what the rewards of investing in a fashion label are. She highlights how the average investors mindset has changed especially during times like these. There is more participation by investors in equities and capital markets when compared to the average bank deposits since the ROI has been constantly declining in the latter. Apart from these options, the other preferred options that investors choose are real estate, precious metals and Bitcoin. Shloka talks about how established designers have an ROI of upwards of 250-350% and how investing in an emerging designer line can give an investor an ROI of upwards of 150-200%. and that’s for just one season. She also speaks about how most designers have at least 4 collections in a year with minimum risk involved and how this has helped her bring her fashion label to more than 12 multi-brand stores in a span of just 4 years.
Shloka Sudhakar says, “Fashion is something that needs to be looked at conservatively by creators and designers since it is an emotional component and applies to all strata of society. Designers have recently been exploring the two-tier cities, majorly in the last 3 years and it has been doing fantastically well, Indian wear definitely can reach other heights, and definitely a win-win situation to look forward too.”
Her Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/shlokasudhakar/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.