Sohini Sastri brings Vedic Astrology's medical benefits to people

Astrology is as much a science as it is an art and only a very few are able to really master it. Those who do have faith in astrology always consider the position of the sun and the planets to understand issues with their health, their personalities, and to make predictions about the future.
The ancient Greek doctor Hippocrates is said to have once made a statement, “A physician without knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” Such is the deep bond between astrology and health that very few fully actually understand. One such rare person is Sohini Sastri, one of the best astrologers in India who is a leading practitioner of Vedic Astrology and uses it to help improve the health of her followers.
“No one can ignore health if they want to live a happy, fit, and prosperous life. If a person is suffering from health issues, it eventually breaks the whole cycle of life. One cannot study, work or even earn to their full potential if they are not healthy. To sustain in this competitive world we should all be focusing on our health. Considering the current pollution, workload, contaminated and spurious food, pesticides and junk food habits, we all need to take extra care of our health. Vedic Astrology for medical purposes can empower one to ensure that they are always in the pink of their health,” says Sohini Sastri, the best astrologer in Delhi.
Sohini Sastri says that Astrology can help any person to live a healthy and fit life. She believes that each of our organs, their anatomical structure, and body parts are inherently influenced by astrological elements. As such, we can predict certain things about our health and take corrective actions to safeguard our health.
“The 2nd, 6th, 8th, and 12th houses in one’s horoscope play a major role in indicating health issues. If any of them is influenced by malefic planets then the native will face health trouble and may also suffer from related medical problems if any planet posited in those houses is weak or debilitated,” says Sohini Sastri.
She further elaborates that the 6th house denotes sickness, 8th house surgery, death, and 12th house hospitalization. If the sub lord of 12th cusp is in 6, the house of disease, and if the sub lord is in the constellation of the planet occupying or owning 6 or 8 or 12, it is certain that one will have the defect from the time when the significators conjointly operate. If the sub lord of the ascendant is in the constellation of the significator of 6 or 8 or 12 then one suffers from disease or the danger of hospitalization.
Sohini Sastri has prepared the following list that has the planets and organ/ body part/ health issues which they represent.
Sun:
Stomach, heart, head, back, right eye of a man, left eye of a woman, vitality, joint, sinus, migraine, high fever etc.
Moon:
Lungs, blood, body fluids, brain, left eye of a man, right eye of a woman, insomnia, asthma. When aligned with Saturn it causes dry cough, diabetes, vomiting etc.
Mars
: Blood, thalassemia, chest, nose, gall bladder, bile, bone marrow, red blood cells etc. It causes brain disorder, itching, blood clotting, female genital diseases, knee problems etc.
Mercury
: Nervous system, skin, face, thyroid. It has direct influence over mental disorder, ear problems etc.
Jupiter:
Liver, kidneys, pancreas. Excessive fat gain, fatty liver, heart tumor, memory loss are few effects of weak Jupiter.
Venus:
It has direct impact over throat, throat glands, face, cheeks, urine problems, ovarian cyst etc. A weak Venus can also cause impotence.
Saturn:
Legs, bones, muscle, teeth, hair, physical weakness, joints pain, arthritis, gastric problems etc.
Rahu:
Rahu causes cancer, breathing problems, ulcer, cataract, stammering problems etc.
Ketu:
This is the ‘karaka’ planet of the abdomen. It is also responsible for wounds and rotten flesh due to insect bite. Ketu brings in mysterious diseases, it gradually decreases our immunity system. It can also cause physical weakness, stomach pain.
“According to Vedic astrology, planets and our birth sign is closely related to human chakras and organs. Planets and Horoscopes can help identify Chakras' energy, physical, mental, emotional strength and diseases in the human body. Every planet is connected with respective chakras in our astral body,” says Sohini Sastri.
“Chakras indicate qualities of a person through ruling planets. If any planet is weak, respective chakra associated with that planet would also be weak. This also means that the specific chakra energy is debilitated; hence health issues related to that chakra are caused. We call this method as AstakaVarga
vedic astrology,” Sastri further elaborates.
Here go the list of 7 chakras and their related human characteristics & organs.
Muladhara or Root Chakra
Mental characteristics:
Fear, indiscipline, Facing tough situations, being greedy & insecure, sleeplessness, work longevity.
Organ/ health issue: Meat, muscles, teeth, bone, knee, feet, joints, rheumatism and endocrine gland: Adrenal cortex.
Svadhishthana or Sacral Chakra
Characteristics:
Self Assurance, financial wealth, luck, material and spiritual life, justice, education, dishonesty, being opposite to religion and philosophy, expansion, passion.
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Liver, hips, glands, hormones, pancreas, diabetes, blood vessels, buttocks, obesity, sexual urges and sexual endocrine gland issues, Ovaries, testicle issues.
Manipura/Solar Plexus Chakra
Characteristic:
Independence, courage, will power, generosity, protection, clarity, Energy Drives.
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Sexual energy, head, blood, digestive system, bile, accidents, metabolism, burns fractures, fever, piles, skin rashes, electronic shock, suicidal tendencies, pancreas, Endocrine gland: Adrenals.
Anahata/Heart Chakra
Characteristic:
Love failure, extreme attachment to materialistic things, importance to luxuries, and unhealthy relationships
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Throat, neck, Sexual organ, pelvis, menstrual irregularity, semen, urinary bladder, kidneys, and Endocrine gland: Thymus.
Vishuddha/Throat Chakra
Characteristics:
Lack of intelligence and Communication, bad decision making.
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Abdomen, skin, nervous system, neck, mouth, bronchial tube, tongue, lungs, hands arms, insomnia, deafness, dyspepsia, Endocrine gland: Thyroid and Parathyroid gland.
Ajna/Third Eye Chakra
Characteristic:
Being overconfident, lack of awareness, dominating, the wrong judgment.
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Eyesight, gall bladder, spine, belly, headaches, constipation, blood pleasure, immune system, breast, face, psychic problem, sleep disorder, tuberculosis, cough, cold, hypersensitivity, overreaction, lack of appetite.
Meditation Sahasrara/Crown Chakra
Physical/Mental Health Problems related to:
Memory problems, productivity, femininity, motherhood, depression, emotions disorder, bad and horror dreams, nervous system, neurological Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, paralysis, epilepsy, Head, pineal gland, skeletal and muscular systems Endocrine gland: Pineal gland.
“The combined efforts of Astrology and Medical treatment can have better outcomes for one’s health problems than if a person depends upon medical science alone. Our planets and our chakras have a crucial role to play in our mental and physical wellbeing. This was well understood and mastered by our ancient sages but unfortunately, not we lost the great gift with westernization of our culture. I hope to be able to bring the benefits of Medical Astrology to everyone and help them cure their health issues,” concludes Dr. Sohini Sastri, the best medical astrologer in India.
To consult with Sohini Sastri for any Vedic Astrology advice related to health or medical issues,
log on to www.sohinisastri.com
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.