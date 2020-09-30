Tanuj Kewalramani transforms impossible into possible with his sincere dedication towards work

Impossible is just a limitation that fears an individual. Brave are those who go beyond the limitsand do the impossible. Tanuj Kewalramani is that exceptional personality who has defied all theodds by making a place for himself in the world of glitz and glamour. His incredible journey is allabout staying true to self and never giving up in life. A common man with an uncommon dreamwanted to walk the ramp and be a successful model, but the only thing that bothered Tanuj wasthe issue of being overweight. Tanuj says that being obese always made him demotivated andhe did not feel to look at himself in the mirror.The urge for self-investment changed not just changed Tanuj’s lifestyle but also gave him a newlook which left everyone stunned. The guy who once weighed 123 kgs lost 35 kgs to embark onhis modelling journey. During college, Tanuj’s interest in modelling was ignited after which hetransformed himself and become one of the most successful runway models. After walking theramp in many college fashion shows, Kewalramani had his fashion show in Maharashtra Utsav2014. He got immense popularity after that and became a favourite name among all the runwayModels.Moreover, Tanuj has also been a fashion show choreographer for many schools and colleges inMumbai. Now, the model is all set to take a step further and get into the field of acting. Besidesmusic videos, the actor is very keen to do a Hindi feature film. When asked about what makeshim different from others, he said, “While other fashion enthusiasts follow the trends, I createthem. I strongly believe that a style statement is all about being comfortable and not to impressanyone.” From a chubby boy to a fitness freak, this young man is now giving inspiration to allthe youngsters out there.With having done shows and movies like ‘MTV Love School season 2’ and ‘The Zoya Factor’,Tanuj has judged many fashion events in his 7-year modelling career. Speaking about hisunbelievable transformation journey, he said, “It’s all in your mind. You do what your mindinstructs. Think good, invest in the better input and the excellent output will reflect automatically.I was a stubborn and lazy guy who felt to work less and eat more. If I can do the impossible,then anyone can. It is all about trusting yourself and doing things with discipline and hard work.”Improving himself day after day, Tanuj Kewalramani is rightly setting an example for all theyouth of the country.