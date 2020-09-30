Tanuj Kewalramani transforms impossible into possible with his sincere dedication towards work

Impossible is just a limitation that fears an individual. Brave are those who go beyond the limits
and do the impossible. Tanuj Kewalramani is that exceptional personality who has defied all the
odds by making a place for himself in the world of glitz and glamour. His incredible journey is all
about staying true to self and never giving up in life. A common man with an uncommon dream
wanted to walk the ramp and be a successful model, but the only thing that bothered Tanuj was
the issue of being overweight. Tanuj says that being obese always made him demotivated and
he did not feel to look at himself in the mirror.
The urge for self-investment changed not just changed Tanuj’s lifestyle but also gave him a new
look which left everyone stunned. The guy who once weighed 123 kgs lost 35 kgs to embark on
his modelling journey. During college, Tanuj’s interest in modelling was ignited after which he
transformed himself and become one of the most successful runway models. After walking the
ramp in many college fashion shows, Kewalramani had his fashion show in Maharashtra Utsav
2014. He got immense popularity after that and became a favourite name among all the runway
Models.
Moreover, Tanuj has also been a fashion show choreographer for many schools and colleges in
Mumbai. Now, the model is all set to take a step further and get into the field of acting. Besides
music videos, the actor is very keen to do a Hindi feature film. When asked about what makes
him different from others, he said, “While other fashion enthusiasts follow the trends, I create
them. I strongly believe that a style statement is all about being comfortable and not to impress
anyone.” From a chubby boy to a fitness freak, this young man is now giving inspiration to all
the youngsters out there.
With having done shows and movies like ‘MTV Love School season 2’ and ‘The Zoya Factor’,
Tanuj has judged many fashion events in his 7-year modelling career. Speaking about his
unbelievable transformation journey, he said, “It’s all in your mind. You do what your mind
instructs. Think good, invest in the better input and the excellent output will reflect automatically.
I was a stubborn and lazy guy who felt to work less and eat more. If I can do the impossible,
then anyone can. It is all about trusting yourself and doing things with discipline and hard work.”
Improving himself day after day, Tanuj Kewalramani is rightly setting an example for all the
youth of the country.
