The guilty pleasure after having pastries or muffins from Urban Eatery is worth perishing for

Pleasure may be short-lived but the flavours are believed to linger for quite some time. Prospects enjoy the yummylicious flavours with a broad smile on their face. When did you order cupcakes or muffins the last time from a bakery? Can't recall? No one can since the lockdown has separated the patrons from their gateau and people are afraid of ordering outside food. Several people miss that long walk along the pavements and stare into the line of shops that have muffins, pastries stacked neatly on display.
The pandemic has made people believe that they should deprive themselves of outside food completely, and should only eat things that are healthy and safe. People are nowadays, concerned more about hygiene, and hence, food businesses are suffering during such times.
Amidst all the rush, Shilpa Reddy came up with a brilliant idea of opening a cosy patisserie along with two of her patissier friends. She successfully used her true Hyderabadi roots and turned the time of crisis into something sweet, good looking and flavourful. With a strong will and dedication, she took up every risk that would come along her way of opening a bakery. The Urban Eatery starts tolling their ingredients away from early morning as that had to oblige through their morning orders.
The taste of their freshly baked bread, cupcakes, etc. Lingers for quite some time and you must have tasted such delicious eateries before. If you get the smell of baking a fresh loaf of bread, or those bakery spices in the suburb of Manikonda, it is none other than the Urban Eatery, the early morning birds who are trying to prepare their morning orders.
They have a scrutinizing team of tasters that include their family and friends, and each new item made in their bakery is first approved from them, then only it is passed on to the patrons. Shilpa Reddy says that whenever they have a doubt in a recipe, that particular dish goes off the menu. They believe in delivering just the best.
If you ever get a chance to visit the Urban Eatery outlet in Bangalore or in Hyderabad you will see a steady line of vehicles at the door, at any hour during the day. They all wait for their takeoff orders of fruit cakes, bread, muffins, customized desserts, ice creams, etc.
Hygiene is taken great care of and strict sanitising rules are followed. Shilpa says that they help people celebrate, and so they cannot afford to provide their patrons with things that are not hygienic. The patissier accepts orders from their Instagram profile as well.
Shilpa Reddy inspires other women like her who are strong-willed and want to be financially independent. Stating something like this during the pandemic and such crisis when people are so afraid of having outside food involves huge risk. It is her sheer dedication and loyalty towards what she does that has made it possible for her to achieve great heights. Perfection is the key element of their pastries.
Business Mint recognized their effort and nominated the venture for The Most Trending Home Baker category.
It was a moment of pride for Shilpa since she became so popular during a short span of time. Serving clients all over the city, they are planning to expand further. They have their outlets in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and their patrons wipe every evidence clean after having their share.
The outlet stays super busy all day long, and despite their tight schedule, you will hardly have to wait for your turn. Dwell into the amazing taste that the baker has in her hand, and she bakes everything with love. Stop by or give their pastries a try if you are from Hyderabad or Bangalore or ever visit the places.
It is because of their patience, and hard work, they have presented the award for which their venture was nominated. Yes, they are presented with the award of Most Trending Home Baker -2020, Hyderabad. They enjoyed their choco-chip cookie fudge brownie and Oreo with sprinklers. It was so good that the taste cannot fit in a description.
