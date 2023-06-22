Top 3 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey

Males who have male pattern baldness

Women whose hair is thinning

Anybody who lost their hair as a result of a burn to the scalp

Women who experience a generalised pattern of scalp hair loss

Those who lack sufficient "donor" hair locations from which to harvest hair for transplant

Individuals with keloid scars (thick, brittle scars) following surgery or injury

People who experience hair loss as a result of medications like chemotherapy

A surgical treatment called a hair transplant involves moving follicles for hair from a particular region of the scalp to a hairless or thinning section of the head. Follicles of hair from a donor location, usually at the backside or both sides of the scalp, are removed and transplanted to the recipient region during the process. Incisions are made in the hairless or thinning area, and those hair follicles are usually removed in groups of between 1 and 4 hairs each.FUE and FUT are the two primary techniques used in hair transplantation. FUE entails removing individual follicular parts from the donor site using a small punch instrument, whereas FUT entails taking a strip of epidermis from the donor region and separating it into single follicular units.Under local anaesthetic, the procedure for hair transplantation is often an outpatient operation, allowing patients to go home the same day. Recovery times vary, but most people are able to return to their regular routines within a couple of days to a week of the surgery. The transplanted hair may, however, take several months to grow and appear normal. It can take several sessions to get the desired effects.Surgery for hair transplantation can be a successful treatment for thinning hair, but it might not be the best option for everyone. Here are some specifics to think about.To ascertain whether a hair transplant procedure is the best choice for you, you must speak with a licensed medical specialist. To decide if you are an excellent candidate for the operation, they can assess your general health and hair loss. They can also go over the several hair transplant procedures that are available and assist you in selecting the one that best suits your requirements. Remember that surgery for a hair transplant is a sizable time and financial commitment, so it's crucial to be completely informed about the treatment before making a choice.Follicular unit transplantation (often referred to as FUT) and follicular unit extraction (also referred to as FUE) are the two main methods used to harvest hair follicles for transplantation. The treatment starts with the surgeon cleaning the scalp and numbing a small portion of the head using local anaesthetic.In FUT, the doctor removes a strip of the scalp's skin from behind the head that is typically a couple of inches long using a scalpel. The scalp is removed, and using a surgical knife and magnifying glass, it is divided into smaller portions before the incision is stitched up. To produce hair growth that looks natural, these parts are subsequently transplanted in the recipient location.Contrarily, in FUE, the doctor creates tens of thousands of small punch perforations in the posterior region of the head in order to remove hair follicles directly. A blade or needle is used to create minuscule holes, which are subsequently used to implant them into the recipient area.The scalp is wrapped with transplants, gauze, or dressings for a few days following the hair transplant procedure. Stitches are typically removed around 10 days following surgery, and the total operation might last for four hours or longer.To acquire the desired complete head of hair, numerous procedures may be necessary. These sessions should be spaced several months intervals to allow for each transplant's optimal recovery.Istanbul-based hair restoration clinics use cutting-edge techniques to restore hair all around the world. In Istanbul, some of the well-known clinics include:Istanbul and an array of other cities across the world are home to CapilClinic sites, a global clinic. The facility where the clinic is located has received JCI certification, proving that it meets with international standards for the safety of patients and healthcare quality. The medical staff at CapilClinic has more than ten years of experience treating patients from everywhere around the world and has access to the most recent hair transplant technology. CapilClinic also provides stem cell therapy and aid with travel arrangements for its patients. Additionally, the clinic offers lodging choices for guests at the nearby BroytSuites hotel, with whom it has a partnership.International hair restoration clinic HairNeva Clinic uses cutting-edge technology in its hair transplantation and hair restoration procedures. After the procedure, the facility provides patients with a complimentary checkup lasting two years and ongoing direct interaction. Exclusive Jet AirWay Solutions Global Hair Recovery Platform is another service provided by the clinic.The HairNeva Clinic's hair transplant surgeon is Dr. Guncel Ozturk, a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery. In the realm of hair therapy and restoration, he has more than 13 years of experience. He does the hair transplant procedures at Acibadem Fulya Hospital, a premier private hospital in Istanbul.Another well-known hair transplant facility in Istanbul that offers high-quality hair care is MedArt Hair Clinic. The clinic's top hair transplant surgeon is Dr. Tuna Tantan Williams. She is a licensed specialist surgeon in mesotherapy and regeneration stem cells who has carried out countless transplantation of hair procedures in several nations, including England, Spain, Italy, Russia, Georgia, as well as France.After finishing their schooling and internships in a number of facilities in Turkey and abroad, the team of committed specialists at MedArt Hair Clinic was chosen based on their skills. The clinic strives to comprehend and meet the expectations of each patient since they feel that each hair transplant procedure is unique. Additionally, the clinic has qualified interpreters who offer simultaneous translations.