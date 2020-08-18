Top benefits of keypad locks

Over the years, locks and security systems have evolved significantly. This is largely due to the fact that criminals also regularly up their game. This means that simple locks are no longer as effective as they were a decade or two ago. Today, we can see a growing trend in terms of the popularity of keypad locks. If you are considering installing (might be better to consult with a professional locksmith
) this type of system in your home or business, here's what you need to know. How they work
As the name suggests, these locks do not require a key in order to operate. Instead, you can simply enter the correct code and the door will be unlocked. In some cases, these locks also include a feature that prevents the lock from being opened for several minutes if the incorrect code is entered too many times. Since this is a type of electronic lock, the keypad will require a source of power. This might be in the form of batteries or it could be directly connected to the electrical supply of the property. Convenient
One of the main reasons why so many people choose keyless locks is because of convenience. You don't need to worry about losing your keys or forgetting them somewhere. You don't even need to worry about locking yourself out! Even your children can be provided with their very own code so you don't have to worry about somebody stealing their keys. Improved security
Keypad locks offer a greater level of security. These locks do not have cylinder mechanisms which means that they cannot be bumped or picked like conventional locks. No rekeying or replacements
With conventional locks, you will need to replace them or have them rekeyed if a new tenant moves into your property. The same goes for businesses if an employee is let go or quits. You simply cannot risk them entering the property without permission. However, keypad locks mean that you can simply deactivate their code or codes so that they are no longer able to open the door! Durable
These locks are made from the highest quality materials and they are designed to stand the test of time. Regular locks experience far more wear and tear which can result in broken keys and locks. Longer lasting locks mean that you get greater value for money at the end of the day. Compatibility
Keypad locks are compatible with just about any door and installation does not require major adjustments. They are quite easy to install but it is still recommended that you have a trained and certified locksmith professional
perform the installation for warranty purposes. Access control
In various businesses, owners may not want to allow all employees access to areas where sensitive information or technology could be housed. With keypad locks, it is easier than ever to limit the access of each employee based on their clearance level. While their code will open certain doors, it will not open them all and this will help you keep any research or trade secrets secure.
With all of these benefits in mind, it is also worth noting that keypad locks are significantly more expensive than regular locks. However, when you want the kind of security that allows you to rest easy at night, there really is no substitute for these quality lock systems.
