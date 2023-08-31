Transforming customer conversations in the age of cloud and digital Native: Insights from industry leaders

In today’s dynamic business landscape, where technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, the realm of customer communication platform has undergone a profound transformation. The advent of cloud technology and the emergence of digitally native companies have not only reshaped the way organisations operate but have also redefined the very essence of customer engagement.Amidst the prevailing cutthroat competition, reimagining customer experience is not just a strategic choice; it is a necessity for survival and growth. This article comprehensively encapsulates the insightful discourse drawn from the meaningful discussions led by the panel of distinguished speakers encompassing Yogesh Nehra (President – Technology, UpGrad), Vivian Josey (COO, Axio), Saurabh Kishore (CTO, Dealshare), Jai Prakash Sharma (Executive Vice President – Technology Operations Info Edge), Angira Agrawal (Global SVP - GTM and Strategy, Exotel), Pankaj Goel (CTO, BharatPe) and KV Dipu (Senior President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance).To respond to new market realities and to meet the expectations of modern buyers, more and more companies across all industries are embracing digital transformation initiatives.The evolution of digital technologies has dramatically changed the way companies create value for their customers and drive growth. Utilising cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, mobility, machine learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and IoT, companies are creating new ways to deliver customer outcomes.Organisation today are putting ‘personalisation’ at the centre of their enterprise strategies. They are using Generative AI in a variety of ways to personalise customer experiences. For instance, Generative AI is being used to create tailored marketing campaigns, generate personalised product recommendations, or even generate personalised customer service responses. It empowers organisations to provide a more relevant and engaging customer experience, which further leads to increased loyalty and satisfaction.Looking at how the expectations of customers are evolving, only organisations that can skillfully collect, analyse, and leverage personalised customer data on a large scale, while also harnessing AI to comprehend, shape, customise, and optimise the customer journey, are the ones that will succeed in bringing competitive advantage.The evolving landscape of automation has pushed organisations to adopt transformative approaches, such as transitioning from multiple communication channels to an Omni-channel, where all channels are integrated to provide a unified and consistent experience to customers.Omni-channel experience allows customers to communicate with the brand via multiple channels and touchpoints such as social media, email, web chat, phone call, etc. based on their preferences. This personalised approach not only ensures seamless consumer interactions but also helps to create deeper customer engagement.It is of utmost importance for organisations to achieve the perfect harmony between automation's efficiency and the personalised touch of human interaction for an optimal customer experience. Embracing technological advancements like AI and natural language processing holds the key to enhancing both realms, creating a well-rounded balance.Furthermore, it is crucial for organisations to recognise the intricacies of interactions for balancing automation and human touch points. For instance, routine queries can be automated, while matters demanding in-depth guidance, conflict resolution, or emotional assistance can be best handled by humans as they possess the empathy and expertise required to provide meaningful support.Besides, it is essential to comprehend customer’s preferences to cater to them effectively and to deliver an immersive customer experience. Organisations can achieve a strategic equilibrium by segmenting the customer base according to factors like age, tech proficiency, and transaction history. With this exercise, organisations can be better equipped to provide automation to those who seek self-service convenience while dedicating human resources to customers who prioritise personal interactions.When implementing AI-powered solutions, organisations need to address some of the key challenges.Firstly, self-service chatbots today make up a larger part of customer touchpoints, which makes the entire experience mostly digital. It comes with unique difficulties for creating a good customer experience. Elaborating on this point, Angira Agrawal from Exotel says, “When implementing AI-powered solutions like chatbots and recommendation engines, it is crucial to ensure the preservation of the human touch point that customers value. Even though the excitement around automation grows, the human role in interaction remains non-negotiable. Chatbots can act as enablers for these humans to elevate their performance and enhance their efficiency and efficacy."Secondly, AI-powered solutions raise several ethical considerations, such as privacy, security, bias, and transparency. Organisations need to develop clear policies and procedures to address these concerns. They need to incorporate security measures such as encryption, access controls, and anonymisation to ensure responsible and trustworthy customer interactions.Thirdly, AI-powered solutions are often expensive to implement and maintain. Therefore, organisations need to consider the cost and benefit analysis of AI implementation beforehand. It will facilitate in choosing the right AI solution and measuring its success.Lastly, effective digital transformation requires a digital native mindset and cross-functional collaboration. Often, organisations embark on this journey without clarity of the desired outcomes and end goals, leading to confusion and inefficiencies. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to establish clear objectives before integrating technology. This strategic approach can help organisations to ensure that their digital adoption aligns with specific goals and guarantees that technology is purposefully applied.By effectively addressing these challenges, organisations can reap the benefits of automation and deliver exceptional customer experience.