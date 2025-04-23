Trusted companies to watch in 2025

Companies that stand out for their unwavering dedication to excellence and reliability in 2025
As we navigate through 2025, certain companies stand out for their unwavering dedication to excellence and reliability. These organizations have earned the confidence of their customers and stakeholders through consistent performance, transparency, and innovative solutions. By fostering trust and delivering on their promises, they have become leaders in their respective industries. With a clear vision for the future and a commitment to making a positive impact, these companies are poised for continued success. Keep an eye on these trusted names as they set new standards and shape the business landscape in 2025.
RG Hospitals
RG Hospitals, India’s largest chain of Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospitals, has a 38-year legacy of excellence. A Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Company and Great Place to Work® certified, it has performed over 7 lakh surgeries across NABH-accredited centers with 1300+ healthcare professionals. A pioneer in Laparoscopy, Laser, Lithotripsy, and Robotic Surgeries, RG leads in Prostate Care, being the first in North India to introduce the 152W Holmium Laser for NanoSlim MiPS (Minimally Invasive Prostate Surgery). Its Centre of Excellence for Stones Surgery holds a Guinness World Record for treating a 13 cm kidney stone. The Institute of Renal Sciences specializes in comprehensive Nephrology, Urology, and Dialysis Care. RG is a Centre of Excellence for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, Gynecology, and Colorectal Sciences. Committed to sustainability and CSR, it organizes walkathons, marathons, tree plantations, and recycling drives, integrating eco-friendly practices while promoting health awareness and social responsibility.
Jeena & Company
Celebrating 125 years of excellence, Jeena & Company stands as India’s most trusted name in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. Established in 1900, Jeena has built a legacy of "Generations of Trust", delivering expertise in customs brokerage, contract logistics, warehousing, multimodal transportation, and specialized project logistics. Serving industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive, defence, e-commerce, textiles, and perishables, Jeena ensures seamless global trade. Today, the 5th generation of the Katgara family is leading the company into a new era, embracing digital transformation and sustainability. With an expansive global network and customer-centric approach, Jeena continues to set benchmarks in logistics. As it marks this milestone, the company remains committed to evolving with the times while upholding its century-old values of trust, service excellence, and innovation.
Bizwin Consulting
Bizwin Consulting, founded in 2014, is a global consulting firm specializing in sales effectiveness and go-to-market strategies for B2B companies. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in New York and Stockholm, Bizwin has successfully worked with 30+ clients including Oracle, TVS Group, LONGi, TeamLease and Cosmo Films. Leveraging its proprietary SAGE framework, the firm delivers time-bound results such as revenue growth, margin improvement, and sustainable business transformation. With a team of seasoned experts and a value-driven culture, Bizwin measures its success by the achievements of its clients.
The company was co-founded by Aurijit Ganguli, who now serves as Managing Director. To become a global leader, Bizwin is not merely focused on growth in terms of size but on delivering business outcomes that rivals the best in the industry. Aurijit proudly shared, “Our greatest recognition comes from the glowing testimonials of our clients. Today, 95% of our clients are reference-able.”
Terragni Consulting
Terragni Consulting has been a pioneer for over 15 years in decoding human behavior to solve complex employee and customer engagement challenges. As one of India’s earliest innovators, they seamlessly integrate consumer neuroscience, data science, and traditional research to deliver deep, actionable insights that drive strategic business outcomes.
Terragni’s class-leading neuroscience platform measures the friction brands create for customers and employees, helping businesses improve ease, engagement, and loyalty. Their independent research on Friction, Complexity, and Ease in Business is widely referenced by leading institutions.
Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and Indian blue chips, they work with some of the largest and most influential brands in India and across the globe. Recognized for excellence, Terragni has received multiple awards, most recently being named "Consultant of the Year 2024" by The CEO Magazine. A name to watch in 2025, Terragni helps businesses transform engagement, reduce friction, and create thriving workplaces and customer communities.
ResellMe
ResellMe ("Resell My Products") serves as a personal reseller network for retail micro brands. It introduces a revolutionary D2C online distribution channel focused on a market of 2-3M retail SMEs who are coming online and trying to create their personal micro brand on social media as a D2C channel.It is hard for these brands to find their target customers and scale to their desired business volume. ResellMe makes it 10x easier for these brands to reach out to their end customers, build presence and distribution.
ResellMe connects these micro brands to matching homemakers from across the country who promote the latest arrivals of these brands on social media and sell their latest arrivals to end customers consistently. Marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Myntra cater to need-driven purchases. Discovery driven purchases is a huge untapped opportunity in e-commerce where consumers coincidentally discover products of interest and buy them. ResellMe is enabling discovery-led commerce for retail micro brands.
TOHRI Foundation
Prof. Anandajit Goswami, Founder Tohri Foundation is redefining the essence of social impact, praxis of change! Through innovative initiatives like 'A Care For A Smile' by the TOHRI Foundation partnered with various partner agencies, they're inspiring communities to see hope smile instead of despair. This impactful approach is transforming lives and empowering individuals to shape their own future. The Foundation has made an impact from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai to Laucha village in the Bahadurganj block of Kishanganj district, Bihar. It has also reached the flood affected areas of Ghatal, Pashkura in West Bengal. The Foundation through its commitment to providing warmth, food and comfort to all households, focusing on children and women has made a difference in the society by impacting close to 5 lakh lives. The Foundation has taken care of terminally ill children and for their smile, the mental health of children and at the same time making the elderly people smile while they move from the dawn towards the journey of a sun setting in a colourful form of life. The Foundation has worked on skilling, reskilling, education, health and care and by means of culture for development initiative is also spreading awareness about indigenous culture and the knowledge around by building a knowledge repository of cultural practices in villages of India for Viksit Bharat of 2047.
