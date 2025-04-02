List of railway stocks in India 2025

The Indian Railways have been the backbone of the country’s transportation network for nearly centuries, seamlessly connecting cities, towns, and remote villages. With a total route length of nearly 69,000 km (Statista, 2025), it’s the fourth-largest national railway system in the world after the United States, China, and Russia.

According to a January 2025 press release, Indian Railways has constructed over 23,000 track kilometres of the network to support train speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (kmph). It also loaded 1,473 metric tonnes (MT) of shipment in 2024, achieving a 3.86 percent growth from 2023. By the end of 2024, the gross revenue of the Indian Railways reached around ₹2.5+ lakh crore ($30.76 billion).

The railway sector is constantly evolving, driven by government initiatives for modernisation and expansion. One prime example is the launch of Vande Bharat, a semi-high-speed electric train capable of reaching up to 160 to 180 kmph. The Ministry of Railways currently operates 136 Vande Bharat trains with a vision toward a sustainable railway sector in India. These developments could make railway stocks in India an attractive option for investors.

In this blog, we will examine some of the leading railway stocks and discuss the role of the Indian Government in improving the sector.

List of Indian railway stocks

If you’re wondering which railway stock is best to buy, here’s the list of Indian railway companies sourced from the National Stock Exchange as of April 1, 2025: