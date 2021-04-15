Twitter product strategies for Brands: Streaming during LIVE Cricket

● Twitter Polls to innovate and engage with fan love - Industry-relevant discussions can be curated by picking discussion points of collective interest, thus gauging user opinion and generating excitement. OPPO India executed a phased campaign—#TheSmashing6 with Polls, by building anticipation before IPL 2020 and urging users to categorise players basis titles such as #Masterclass, #GenNext, #IceMan etc. This created a whopping 20M+ impressions on Twitter with an engagement rate of 6.45%⁴, thus tying together different layers of Polls by hooking on a cricketer fanbase.
#Dream11IPL 2020 begins with MI v CSK at 7:30 PM! 🏏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 16, 2020
❤️ this tweet and we'll give you a reminder when the match starts! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/mXKdXza5VU
● Leverage premium publisher content with Pre-roll Views to promote high-quality videos - Branded sponsorship videos can be aligned with most-watched and rising publishers that the target audience is already watching. During this cricket season, Apple advertised against some great snackable content from former cricketer and leading cricket commentator, Aakash Chopra through his Twitter account - @cricketakaash. Audiences engaged with compelling, informative, and interactive content hosted on Twitter by the former Indian cricketer. ● Owning Twitter Explore Tab real estate for 24 hours with First View, Promoted Trend and Spotlight to leverage active cricket fanfare - To drive a stronger tune-in for the live stream and to get fans ready for the event with complimentary conversations. Disney+HotstarVIP leveraged Twitter's impact property to drive home the 'cricketainment' message. With this inclusive communication, the OTT platform established itself as "Entertainment ka all-rounder" and won fan love on the timeline.
Alert: Looking for Cricket’s Mr. #IceMan ❄️ Who has been the coolest captain through the last decade? Vote NOW and make him reach #TheSmashing6! 👇 #BeTheInfinite— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) November 5, 2020
● Unique cricket challenges to create larger movements by rallying fans through the use of quirky challenges Disney+ Hotstar asked fans to celebrate 8 teams in 8 languages through 8 unique dance steps. Their latest campaign #IndiaKiVibeAlagHai is a fun way to drive fan participation. Users shared dance steps and cheers for their favorite teams and connected with the new campaign vibe. ● Moment marketing to tap the cricket momentum with the use of funny, entertaining tweets Brands can sync videos / gifs / memes in real time with specific matches, leagues and players, across Twitter. This technology can target highly granular cricketing moments like match starts, finishes, fours, sixes, fall of wicket etc. Eg.: The Media & Entertainment brands can use cult dialogues as memes to create a watch-along experience when cricket moments play out in real-time. ● Watch Parties to join a national moment and participate through Twitter stands, during times of isolation 62% of people on Twitter say they are interested in brands hosting live watch parties.⁵ A watch party is a larger campaign rolled out in a phased manner leading up to the livestream. A brand can be effectively marketed by coupling a watch party with hype and sustenance features like Custom Emoji, Heart-to-Remind, Dynamic Spotlight, hashtags, SuperThreads with superfans, and maintaining the momentum with Highlights. ● Conversation leaderboard: Brands can lean into Twitter’s social listening superpower and create a heatmap/ leaderboard to track team-wise fandom. #Stanning for teams can help drive weekly contests, thus celebrating healthy rivalry—and fuelling the conversation leaderboard at all points of the event history. ● AR innovation: Augmented reality can be introduced by brands as an opportunity to provide fans with interactive, out-of-the-box experiences. They can explore concepts driven by new-age integrations and bring cricket excitement straight to the fans. Source:
Kabhi Ajay, kabhi Abhishek, kabhi Virat, kabhi Mahi, kabhi Radhika, kabhi Sushmita - saal bhar milega in sab se attention Disney+ Hotstar VIP par. Aaj hi subscribe karein, sirf ₹399/year. #CricketainmentShuru pic.twitter.com/kf15HpRc6W— Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) April 9, 2021