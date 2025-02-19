Virtualyyst: A fast growing AI tech startup of 2025

In the world of AI, Yugandhara Lad, aka Yuga, stands as a trailblazer whose story transcends business success. From humble beginnings to leading a tech revolution, Yuga’s journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of determination. She is the visionary behind Virtualyyst, a company revolutionizing the AI landscape with its innovative solutions and global impact.

Yuga’s journey into the professional world was driven by her passion for innovation and a strong desire to make a difference. The seed of Virtualyyst was planted in 2016 while she navigated a demanding corporate career in the US, managing high-pressure responsibilities while nurturing her vision for something bigger. Starting as a bootstrap venture and working as a solopreneur, Yuga’s visionary and ambitious approach allowed her to build her company from the ground up. She formally incorporated Virtualyyst in 2021, marking the beginning of what would become a thriving and impactful business.

Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams

Yuga’s journey was anything but easy. Balancing the demands of single parenthood with the relentless pursuit of her vision, she faced financial struggles and societal skepticism at every turn. There were times when she had to juggle multiple jobs just to keep going, all while being both a mother and a father to her child. But through sheer determination and an unshakable belief in her vision, she kept pushing forward. Her story isn’t just about entrepreneurship; it’s about resilience—about proving that no matter how impossible the path seems, perseverance and passion can turn even the toughest hardships into stepping stones to success.

Her efforts have been recognized through numerous accolades, including the Great Indian Woman Leadership Award 2024 and the Blindwink India Business Award for Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur in AI. She was also prominently featured in Entrepreneur India Magazine as the Most Impactful AI Tech Leader, further cementing her status as a key figure in the AI industry.