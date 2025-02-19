Virtualyyst: A fast growing AI tech startup of 2025

Pioneering AI excellence: From bootstrapped beginnings to industry domination
In the world of AI, Yugandhara Lad, aka Yuga, stands as a trailblazer whose story transcends business success. From humble beginnings to leading a tech revolution, Yuga’s journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of determination. She is the visionary behind Virtualyyst, a company revolutionizing the AI landscape with its innovative solutions and global impact.
Yuga’s journey into the professional world was driven by her passion for innovation and a strong desire to make a difference. The seed of Virtualyyst was planted in 2016 while she navigated a demanding corporate career in the US, managing high-pressure responsibilities while nurturing her vision for something bigger. Starting as a bootstrap venture and working as a solopreneur, Yuga’s visionary and ambitious approach allowed her to build her company from the ground up. She formally incorporated Virtualyyst in 2021, marking the beginning of what would become a thriving and impactful business.
Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams
Yuga’s journey was anything but easy. Balancing the demands of single parenthood with the relentless pursuit of her vision, she faced financial struggles and societal skepticism at every turn. There were times when she had to juggle multiple jobs just to keep going, all while being both a mother and a father to her child. But through sheer determination and an unshakable belief in her vision, she kept pushing forward. Her story isn’t just about entrepreneurship; it’s about resilience—about proving that no matter how impossible the path seems, perseverance and passion can turn even the toughest hardships into stepping stones to success.
Her efforts have been recognized through numerous accolades, including the Great Indian Woman Leadership Award 2024 and the Blindwink India Business Award for Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur in AI. She was also prominently featured in Entrepreneur India Magazine as the Most Impactful AI Tech Leader, further cementing her status as a key figure in the AI industry.
The Rise of Virtualyyst
Virtualyyst has experienced phenomenal growth, achieving a turnover of ₹35 crores in just three years—an extraordinary 1300% increase from ₹2.5 crores in 2024. The company also raised $1.2 million in seed funding, accelerating its expansion and cementing its vision for the future.
Virtualyyst has already established its presence in Dubai and is now setting its sights on the US as its next milestone, followed by expansions into Europe and Australia. With each step, the company is strengthening its global footprint and bringing its innovative AI solutions to new markets.
Virtualyyst is also pioneering advancements in AI with its upcoming product for the fashion industry, set to transform how trends are predicted and personalized clothing experiences are delivered. This venture has already attracted global fashion brands and significant interest from investors, positioning Virtualyyst as a dominant force in this space.
Furthermore, Virtualyyst also provides Finance Shared Services, HR Shared Services, and Consulting Shared Services—offering organizations an unparalleled advantage in operational efficiency. The company has also played a pivotal role in helping enterprises establish offshore Delivery Centres, often referred to as Global Tech Centres, Global Innovation Centres, and Global Cloud Centres, as well as Regional Delivery Centres, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly.
Innovation and Social Responsibility Impact
Virtualyyst’s commitment to socially responsible technology is exemplified by its AI for Good initiative, which focuses on empowering the deaf community by breaking down communication barriers. This project reflects Virtualyyst’s belief that AI can and should serve humanity and create meaningful change.
Yuga also shares insights from the AI world and her passion for the technology through her YouTube channel, AI & Beyond by Yuga, where she engages with a global audience on the transformative potential of AI and its real-world applications. Her channel has become a key platform for spreading awareness and fostering dialogue on the future of AI.
Creating a Legacy
As Virtualyyst scales new heights, it remains steadfast in its mission to create a future where AI seamlessly bridges the gap between technology and human progress. This is more than just the story of Virtualyyst—it’s a testament to the company’s unwavering vision, relentless innovation, and commitment to driving meaningful change in the AI landscape.
With IPO ambitions on the horizon and global recognition within reach, Virtualyyst is positioned to dominate the AI landscape. Virtualyyst is just getting started, and its most groundbreaking innovations are yet to come.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.