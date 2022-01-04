Vitiligo – Busting the Myths

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease associated with damage and destruction of the pigment (colour) forming cells of the skin called the melanocytes.

This happens because of an auto immune process working against the melanocytes.

It presents with white patches due to loss of color on any part of the body. However, it is not associated with any physical symptoms and is just a cosmetic defect.

It is important to understand that vitiligo is not a contagious disease and does not spread by touch or close contact. It is a genetic defect that may or may not be present in the rest of the family.

The disease can be treated quite effectively by a proper dermatological care and management.

It, however has a tendency to recur. But most of the patients can be treated with quite wholesome results.

Phototherapy is one of the most effective treatments for vitiligo.

It is also one of the safest treatments for the disease.

Narrow band UVB is safe in pregnancy and children also

Even long term and unlimited use of narrowband UVB therapy has been found to be absolutely safe in the Indian skins

Now with the availability of targeted phototherapy and the Excimer laser and light therapy the treatment has become even more effective and safe as it can be used specifically on the affected areas only

The family needs to understand the psyche of the affected patient

The patient may be under immense stress due to the disease and the stigma associated with if

The family should support the patient and make him/her feel that they are absolutely normal but for the loss of color over a few areas of the skin

The family should help the patient by taking a proper consultation with an experienced Dermatologist and build the confidence in the patient so that he has complete faith in his doctor

The family needs to understand that the treatment of the disease is prolonged and the patient would need moral and psychological support to go through it

Vitiligo can have a huge psychological effect on not only the patient but also the entire family

The patient feels that he has got some dangerous and contagious disease and he is shunned by his friends and even his nears and dears most of the time

The family suffers because of the social stigma associated with the disease as also the burden of prolonged treatment

One major aspect is the difficulty in getting married and having normal elations with the friends and the society at large

There is a huge need for spreading awareness amongst the society about the benign nature of the disease as also the non commutability of the condition

Along with the control of disease the re pigmentation can be brought about by proper use of phototherapy

The disease is due a genetic defect that can't be corrected.

However the activity of the disease can be effectively halted as also the depigmented patches can be effectively re pigmented with the help of medication and phototherapy.

Once the disease is stable the left over patches that have shown a poor response to therapy can be corrected with surgical techniques like melanocyte grafting.

