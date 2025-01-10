Viva Money recaps its first year of operating in the Indian market

Viva Money, an innovative online lending platform, is passing a big milestone as the company has completed a year operating in the Indian market. Launched in December 2023, the lending facility has shown impressive results.

The company is currently operating in three Indian states - Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Maharashtra has been the leading state, accounting for 45-50% of all loans issued monthly, followed by Karnataka with up to 30%, and Gujarat contributing the remainder.

“We see that our customers are very loyal. Many of those who come to us just to try to stay for a long time. The percentage of customers making repeat transactions is 44% in November, which is a 10% increase since June,” comments Viva Money Managing Director, George Donchenko. Bad debt and problem loans (90+ days overdue) were low at 5% of the portfolio due to the unique scoring model which allows us to prevent risks.

According to Mr. Donchenko, Viva Money is preparing to move to the risk-based pricing principle in 2025. ‘We have learnt to allocate a good portion of the portfolio and for better customers, we will reduce the rate for them in 2025,’ he said. Apart from this, for existing borrowers, the company will launch a personal loan with extended credit limit from ₹2 Lacs to ₹3 Lacs by the end of 2025, Viva Money will introduce a scan-and-pay feature that will allow customers to directly shop at online shops through an approved credit line on the app.

Despite Viva Money's short presence in the Indian market, the company has already reached a breakeven point by showing profits as a Loan Service Provider for the first 6 months of the financial year 2024-2025.