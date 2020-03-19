Young achiever Chris Yangello talks about producing concerts and promoting global music festivals

Chris Yangello’s love for the hip-hop scene and passion for the music world have helped him to mould a career in the industry at the young age of 17. As CEO of Forever*, a live-event production and digital music marketing company based outside of Philadelphia, Chris is a ‘younger generation’ star in the thriving industry. His company is engaged in digital music marketing, live-event production, and social influence. Chris is also an individual social media influencer with over 130,000 followers on Instagram. The 17-year-old entrepreneur narrates about his passion and journey so far. My passion, my company Chris Yangello was an ardent fan of hip-hop. This has fueled him to start his enterprise around his true passions. Thus he became the founder of the company when he was just 15 years old. “Working with and meeting new artists, content creators, and event production teams are an absolute blessing. There’s no career as versatile, competitive, and enjoyable as being involved in the music industry,” underlines Chris, who is a student at Devon Preparatory School, graduating this year. His company has created content for events such as Made in America 2018, Dreamville Festival, Firefly Music Festival, Rolling Loud Miami 2019, Coachella 2019 among others. He also had the distinction to work with Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Trippie Redd, 6lack, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Skies, Zedd, Kygo, Gunna, J.I.D, Jake Miller, LovelyTheBand, MAX Music, and many more. Teenage entrepreneur Chris Yangello is the kind of entrepreneur who dared to shape his career around his passions at a very younger age. He has worked with numerous large-scale music festivals for media coverage and promotion including Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE and Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC. Chris was previously signed under Sony Music Entertainment’s “REDMusic Label” (now formally known as “The Orchard”) from mid-2018 to late 2019. The 17-year-old not only started his company but also made it quite popular and successful. “I’ve created and developed my own live-event production company at 17 years. I don’t know many teenagers who are producing concerts and doing media for global music festivals,” says a beaming Chris. Innovative content The power of creativity and innovative content have helped Chris to stay on top of the game. “I had a passion for creating something new and innovative at a very young age. I had learned the ability to take unique and exciting. This must-have helped me to create catchy content,” says Chris, who is all set to attend Seton Hall University in the fall. His content for music videos, shows, events, and more always stood out, which helped him to become an instant sensation. His teenage, fresh face was also a ‘game-changing’ ingredient. The 17-year-old is excited about the world and truly enjoys the opportunities it present for him. But his heart is always behind unique content which helps to remain a hit on the charts.