Zain and Farhaz Kheraj started their business, TrustMySystem, with a leap of faith and became massively successful

Taking a leap of faith to follow your dreams is not something that many people do. In particular, it is not something that many people do when they have a good job that is supporting them and meeting their needs. Zain and Farhaz Kheraj
did just that in order to follow their dreams. Zain and Farhaz knew they were going to be entrepreneurs from a young age. They both eventually left their jobs to follow their entrepreneurial spirit.
“We chose to leave great companies in which we both had great stable futures to go all out on our passion. Not many people do that. My brother and I had started our company a few years before quitting our jobs, but it was still incredibly risky.” Zain and Farhaz remember.
The two brothers struggled at the beginning to get the support they needed from their family when they decided to start their business. Coming from an immigrant family, the brothers were pushed to do things that their parents approved of instead of trying to achieve their dreams. Both brothers were worried that following their dreams would mean disappointing their family and losing their support because of the drastic actions both men were taking to achieve their dreams.
“Growing up in a foreign household, our parents expected us to get an education, a degree, and work our way up the corporate ladder. Quitting our jobs to start focusing on our happiness and our hobbies was one of the hardest decisions we have had to make because it was something we knew our parents wouldn’t approve of.” Zain and Farhaz explain.
Zain and Farhaz founded their business, TrustMySystem
, to combine their love of sports and love of consulting. The two men took a different direction than most sports betting and consulting companies: they made their business based on transparency. For the two brothers, they thought that this company would be a perfect fit for them by combining something they were passionate about with a way to become financially successful.
“We have always been huge sports fans and we saw an opportunity in this industry with sports gambling on the rise. After studying many of these “professionals” or so called “handicappers”, it came to our attention that they only show you what they want you to see. We decided to open our own service that revolves around one main thing: Transparency. We provide our service with 100% transparency, elite customer service, and the most affordable packages in the industry.” Zain and Farhaz say.
Zain and Farhaz try to differentiate their company from others by being a trend setter instead of a follower. They advise anyone who is trying to start their own business to check off three basic boxes: details, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. With these three strategies, your business will succeed.
“We differentiate ourselves from others through honesty, consistency, professionalism, and the ability to adapt to emerging trends and technology. We are trendsetters in our industry. When we launch a new product, or start a unique marketing campaign, others are quick to follow.” Zain and Farhaz state.
The two brothers state that despite the challenges they faced, they were not afraid to fail. Zain and Farhaz were beginning their business without a lot of planning, and they have been incredibly successful with the business. Even if the two had failed, the brothers would have been ok with that because for Zain and Farhaz, it was important to try and see where their dreams took them.
“We knew that if we failed we wouldn’t regret a thing, but we knew we would regret not trying. You shouldn’t be afraid to start things you want to do. You should be afraid to spend 30 to 40 years working for someone else. Even if it's a small start, it can be a boost that’ll make you be more focused and enthusiastic to continue and move forward towards bigger results. You can accomplish anything you set your mind too!” Zain and Farhaz exclaim.
To learn more about Zain and Farhaz’s company, you can check out their website at trustmysystem.com
.
