Zorain's Studio takes the world of makeup by storm

“Everyone is born beautiful if you ask their mothers. But we all need a little bit of help from makeup artists,” says Zorain Khaleeli, India’s very own makeup mogul who has 20+ years of industry experience, done makeup for over 6,000 brides and trained over 3,500 students.
“Makeup is as much an art, as it is a science, and its effect is no less than magic. It's those hidden small tricks that can amaze your mind and change how you view a person,” elaborates Zorain, celebrated makeup artist who has been a part of over 12 seasons of the Indian Fashion Week, India's most premium fashion week.
She has also been a regular behind the curtains at many other shows that include Couture weeks, Blenders Pride Fashion Weeks etc. where she has worked with the top models in the industry including Noyonika Chatterjee, Carol Gracias, Sanea Sheikh, Nethra Raghuraman, Rachel Bayros to mention a few. “Working with these supermodels and readying them for the ramp prepares you for anything. It is one of the most challenging tasks for makeup artists. There’s always less than required time and more than required pressure. I have thrived and lived to tell the tale,” says Zorain.
Zorain has graced with multiple coveted awards, including:
● India Lifestyle Awards for Best Makeup Artist - India 2016
● National Choice Award for India's Best Makeup Studio of the year 2017-18
● International Quality Awards for Best Makeup School 2018-19
● Professional Beauty India Award for Service in Beauty Industry 2018
● Times Power Women 2019
● Women of Substance 2019 for Beauty Ladies Chapter of India
● Indian Salon & Wellness Awards 2019 by Franchise India
● MICE Global - Most Fabulous Women Leaders in Wedding Industry - 2020
● Times She Unlimited Award Beauty 2019
● ASSOCHAM Award - Fastest Growing Make up Academy 2020
● Economic Times Power Icon 2020 - Excellence in Makeup Hair Nails and Beauty 2020
Zorain has also been part of the celebrated TedxTalks and featured by Vogue India
. She has shared her knowledge in multiple stage shows and seminars, which include Professional Beauty India and HBS Style Speak Show. Zorain has also had the opportunity of being a backstage artist at the IIFA Awards, the GIMA Music awards and the 100 years of Kannada film industry celebrations. She has worked with a host of Bollywood A-listers including Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranuat, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hassan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and the ever beautiful, Zeenat Aman. She has also done makeup for top actresses from the Tollywood and Kannada film industries including Ramya, Sharmila Mandre, Andrita, Shruthi Hariharan, Jennifer Kotwal among several others.
“Working with film industry people is comparatively relaxed as you get time to do your thing and let your craft do the talking. I wish I could find time to do more films but my studio and academy fully consume my time as it is a part of my larger dream to turn it into India’s largest chain of Premiere Makeup & Beauty Training and Services providers," says Zorain talking about her dream project - Zorain Studio & Academy. “I have had this vision for a long time, to create a platform for makeup artists, by makeup artists. My goal is to create an exceptional experience for our students and clients, committing ourselves to providing our customers with premium quality and unparalleled services. With Zorain Studio & Academy getting the attention that it deserves, we seem to be getting there,” Zorain says.
Fact is, Zorain Studio & Academy is apparently the largest makeup studio and academy in India. It is conveniently located in Domlur, the heart of Bangalore city, and spread across 6000 sq. feet. It is the first digitally equipped training academy that boasts of a Wifi-enabled large training room with 40 stations, a bridal suite, cafeteria, research stations, hair stations and a digital screen for training videos or live demos.
It caters to students not only from Bangalore but from all over India and overseas. Students travel to Bangalore from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Calcutta, Goa, Agra, Punjab, and even from Dubai and Saudi Arabia etc. to train in the international curriculum offered.
“We’re focussed on delivering the best to our customers and students both. What we teach is what we do and what we cater products for. Maybe this is the reason for our growing popularity. Our academy has been instrumental in taking the art of technical makeup, hair and nails to the heart of even the Tier-II towns like Dhardwad, Hubli, Bagalkot, Shimoga, Salem etc.” says Zorain, a tinge of pride in her voice.
With a large number of in-house and visiting faculty, Zorain’s Studio and Academy offers courses covering multiple aspects of hair and make up, nails and lashes, ensuring an overall and technically detailed development of the trainee. Duration of the courses range from a few hours to a couple of months covering both basic and advanced levels in each stream. Using her knowledge and experience gathered over the years, Zorain and her team of well trained faculty pass on their craft and technical know-how to the next generation of aspiring makeup artists. Some courses also come with credits from international certifying authorities like Manipal City and Guild UK, which is valid in 80 countries worldwide.
Zorain’s Studio and Academy also offers the convenience of buying products to help its students achieve whatever they want to. Students enjoy special discounts to ensure that they get access to products of their needs at great prices. The wide range of beauty products available with many options include foundations, eye shadows, blusher, contour, highlighter and many more.
The courses on offer include Hairdressing, Advanced Bridal Makeup, Airbrush Makeup, Intensive Haircut, Advance Nail Art, Bridal Nail Polish, Eyelash Extension, Saree Draping among others. In order to ensure that students are able to receive individual attention, class sizes are kept small between 10-20 students per class.
