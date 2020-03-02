  1. Home
  2. Global Game
  3. Cross Border

Forbes Blockchain 50: Full list of top companies leveraging blockchain

To create our second annual list of big companies innovating with blockchain technology, we vetted hundreds of nominations. The best are leveraging the tech underlying cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to speed operations and increase transparency. Five of the most intriguing are listed below, with their underlying blockchains

By Forbes
Published: Mar 2, 2020 03:32:35 PM IST
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 03:49:51 PM IST

blockchainImage: Shutterstock


Baidu
China’s search giant has numerous blockchain ventures, including a canine version of Cryptokitties, which enables millions of Chinese to adopt and trade cute digital puppies, each distinct, that “live” on the blockchain. Another service offers student loans, but funds are disbursed only after the technology is used to verify grades. Baidu uses a popular open-source blockchain originally developed by IBM.
Underlying Technology: Hyperledger fabric

De Beers
The end of blood diamonds? De Beers’ new software, Tracr, follows diamonds, which have undergone 3D scans, as the gems are mined, cut, polished and sold. Already more than 30 participants, including Signet Jewelers—owner of Kay, Zales and Jared—have signed on. Tens of thousands of stones are being registered per month.
Blockchain: Ethereum

Foxconn Technology Group
The iPhone maker’s trade-finance venture, Chained Finance, pays more than 20 electronics suppliers using digital coins minted on the ethereum blockchain. The result: Financing costs have plummeted from annual percentage rates as high as 24 percent to 10 percent, and the time needed to get funding has been cut from seven days to same-day. Foxconn uses ethereum’s blockchain, famous for innovating so-called smart contracts, which automate financial transactions.
Blockchain: Ethereum

Square
In the third quarter of 2019, Square generated $148 million in revenue from fees charged to users who paid with bitcoin. Just revealed: A service that lets people instantly send and receive crypto payments.
Blockchain: Bitcoin

United Nations
The 75-year-old organisation connecting 193 countries has numerous blockchain initiatives. To combat warlords who steal aid using pilfered ID cards, the UN recently disbursed funds to 100,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan, using blockchain-verified iris scans instead of ID cards.
Blockchain: Ethereum, bitcoin

The full 50 are at forbes.com/blockchain50



 

(This story appears in the 13 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

keep calm and invest
Monica Bathija
Why SIP inflows continue to rise, despite market volatility
wipro
Harichandan Arakali
India's tech firms including Wipro, Infosys, work to minimise Coronavirus risk
img_0234
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The real drug deals
sandeep suri - 800x600
Brand Connect
Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important
sm_nyt_sick leave_shutterstock_226373290
Coronavirus: Walmart, Uber and Others Tweak Sick-Leave Policies
karthi kumar marshan s
Rajiv Singh
How Kotak Mahindra Bank scripted marketing history
sm_virus hanks
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus
email
Alex Konrad
Long live email?
5G handsets pop up in India, but service could be two years away
Jasprit Bumrah is one of my favourite bowlers: Glenn McGrath