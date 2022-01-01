BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEO
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky shared his insights on the price trends in the BTC and ETH markets this year
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images
At the recently concluded Paris Blockchain Week Summit, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celcius Network–the popular crypto lending service–said that Bitcoin and Ethereum will reach their new all-time highs this year. The discussion happened between the Celcius CEO and Cointelegraph’s Joseph Hall.
Mashinsky shared insights on why he feels his predictions will materialise this year. He said that Bitcoin received strong support around $30,000-$33,000 levels because the demand for Bitcoin remains and that there are slight chances of it revisiting its previous levels.
He affirmed that the traditional finance sector would play a key role in sending Bitcoin’s prices soaring. Terra’s recent acquisition of $10 billion worth of bitcoins for the treasury reserves of its stablecoin TerraUSD acted as a catalyst in driving Bitcoin’s prices higher. He felt that if many other people copied Terra’s example, BTC’s prices would rise further.
Last year he had made similar predictions that Bitcoin would touch the $1,00,000 mark in 2021 but the cryptocurrency witnessed a huge slump post its November ATH and lost half its value. Mashinsky said the adverse macroeconomic factors ruined his predictions.
Mashinsky didn’t ignore the ‘clouds in the sky’ that might affect BTC’s performance. As per him, if the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the pressure will be visible on the markets. Mashinsky cited that the actions of the US Federal Reserve were the other reason for a possible negative turnout.
Despite the misgivings, the Celsius CEO remains optimistic that both Bitcoin and Ether will attain new ATHs this year. He says, “It's going to take us longer to hit new highs. But I still expect us to break that $60,000 this year on Bitcoin, break the $4,500 on Ethereum.”
Besides the price predictions, the Paris Summit discussion also concerned other topics related to the debate surrounding decentralised finance vs centralised finance. Mashinsky also gave his views on Vitalik Buterin’s comment that the crypto sphere needed semi-centralised solutions. Mashinsky commented, “He’s basically saying, look, we don’t have to be 100% DeFi. CeFi and DeFi are two sides of the same coin. And sometimes you need to use CeFi, sometimes you need to use DeFi, and that’s what Celsius does every day.”
Mashinsky also talked of a simple trading strategy that traders could adopt while trading Bitcoin. As per him, if an investor buys BTC and is unable to sleep, they have too much Bitcoin. But if the Bitcoin purchase doesn’t bother them and they sleep like a baby, they haven’t bought enough Bitcoin. He advises investors to ‘find that sweet, sweet spot and just stick with it.’
BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEORead More..
Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar reportRead More..
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulationsRead More..
WazirX co-founders shifting base to DubaiRead More..
Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this yearRead More..
CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billionRead More..
Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB GroupRead More..
Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its communityRead More..
Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange CoinberryRead More..
US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity HackRead More..
Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280Read More..
Opera crypto browser now available on iOSRead More..
Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploitRead More..
Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction feesRead More..
Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC caseRead More..
Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infraRead More..
Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billionRead More..
Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this yearRead More..
NBA registers four NFT trademarksRead More..
US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North KoreaRead More..
Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverseRead More..
Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT spaceRead More..
Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTsRead More..
Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content postedRead More..
German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firmRead More..
Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverseRead More..
Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currenciesRead More..
Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu DhabiRead More..
EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k EurosRead More..
Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launchRead More..
From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipeRead More..
In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar powerRead More..
South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement systemRead More..
Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reservesRead More..
Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry KasparovRead More..
Coinbase launches in IndiaRead More..
Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': reportRead More..
Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace HydraRead More..
Britain paves way to accept stablecoinRead More..
Crypto industry reels from $600 million hackRead More..
NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000Read More..
Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrenciesRead More..
ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctionsRead More..
Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit AfghanistanRead More..
Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in UkraineRead More..
Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bidRead More..
G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodgeRead More..
Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?Read More..
Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflictRead More..
Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrenciesRead More..
Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidencyRead More..