Hit and earn: Indian cricket fans can win as much as $500 a day playing cricket in the metaverse

Jump.trade has ventured into Web3 games with its Meta Cricket League (MCL). It is a gaming-NFT-based Web3 integrated marketplace launched by Singapore-based GuardianLink. MCL is a play-to-earn (P2E) NFT game. Anyone can earn up to $500 daily by playing cricket matches. This whole initiative is named 'Hit and Earn’. All the matches are played in the metaverse.



The MCL is intended to provide users with engaging entertainment, instil inclusive game skills, and leverage community economics to ensure a one-of-a-kind metaverse cricketing experience. Players can form teams of batsmen and bowlers to compete in real-time player-versus-player matches. They can also work together to form a team and earn rewards.

According to Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and chief operating officer at GuardianLink, "To begin playing the MCL game, users need to buy a combination of 1 Batsman NFT and at least 1 Bowler NFT from the platform."





The Meta Cricket League NFT collection was released on the Jump.trade platform on April 22. Jump.trade provides a variety of services. These include game asset AI training, renting and real estate development, purchasing and trading ultra-rare cricket NFTs, etc. The MCL NFT collection gained popularity immediately after its release. Despite the global crypto crash, Jump.trade sold 55,000 NFTs within nine minutes of going live. In each tournament, the platform currently has more than 1000 players. Winners here have a chance to win cash prizes of over Rs 39,000 per day.





On August 7, 2022, the first MCL grand slam finale was held. GuardianLink and Flipkart's FireDrops organised the event. The prize pool was $10,000. The prize money was divided among 500 players who were shortlisted. The winner received $1,000. The second and third place finishers received $600 and $400, respectively. The remaining prize money was distributed to the players based on their positions on the MCL leaderboard. It was one of Jump.trade's largest tournaments to date.





Naren Ravula, VP of product strategy and head of Flipkart Labs, stated, "Sponsoring the Meta Cricket League Finale was as much about positioning FireDrops among relevant audiences as about learning about the emerging play-to-earn ecosystem."





MCL intends to target NFT owners and cricket fans in order to create the largest cricket Metaverse in the Web3 world. GuardianLink NFTs are compatible with the MCL. With the help of MCL NFTs, players can earn and trade in-game assets, own in-game cricketers, design individual stadiums, and eventually compete in the Esports Metaverse World Cup.





According to Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-Founder & CEO of GuardianLink, "The introduction of the Meta Cricket League on our platform Jump.trade has led us to this unique opportunity of infusing our love for cricket with our NFT obsession. All aspects of the Meta Cricket League have been fashioned after the real world, and the commercial and advertising dimensions of the metaverse are being spearheaded by FireDrops by Flipkart. We are more than excited about this collaboration and look forward to the future of Web3 Gaming."





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



