Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev went up against each other on Twitter about Bitcoin transaction fees, with the latter actively endorsing Dogecoin

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Jack Dorsey, co-founder, Twitter
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP

In a brief Twitter war that broke out on Friday, April 15, Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey went on about Bitcoin transaction fees.

In his tweet on April 15, Tenev wrote: “Can #Doge truly be the future currency of the Internet and the people? As we added the ability to send/receive DOGE on Robinhood, I’ve been thinking about what that would take.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Tenev doubled down on the changes Dogecoin would need to become the internet's top currency, saying the blockchain would have to "significantly outperform" Visa. "Currently, with a 1MB block size and 1 minute block time, Dogecoin’s throughput is about 40 transactions per second (tps). As against that, Visa’s network can theoretically handle 65,000 tps. Doge would need to be able to significantly outperform Visa, which entails increasing throughput by at least 10000x," he wrote.

Tenev further pointed out that, unlike Bitcoin, Doge has an infinite supply. "Another criticism of Doge is that it’s inflationary and the supply is infinite, as opposed to Bitcoin’s finite supply of 21M coins," he said. However, he explained that the inflation rate of Doge is lower than that of the dollar because of the number of tokens created each year. “Dogecoin core devs, I would focus on one thing: coming up with a good process for increasing the block size limit over time. Let me know what you all think!”, he added.

Suggesting that the Robinhood CEO might be hungry for his attention, Bitcoin endorser Dorsey replied to the Twitter thread with a sarcastic “u thirsty?” to which Tenev replied, “u mad?”. Dorsey exited the thread with a "nah, i'm good, I don't use Robinhood,” to which Tenev replied, “you would pay less for your bitcoin if you did!”

The writer is founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash 

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..