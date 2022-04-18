  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Apr 18, 2022 02:33:46 PM IST
Updated: Apr 18, 2022 02:39:59 PM IST

Ukrainian children—among many who fled from the eastern town of Kharkiv—prepare Easter eggs using melting wax on April 17, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine. The Easter egg decorating project was put on by the Plast National Scout Organisation of Ukraine for children in Lviv, which has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

