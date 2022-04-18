Ukrainian children—among many who fled from the eastern town of Kharkiv—prepare Easter eggs using melting wax on April 17, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine. The Easter egg decorating project was put on by the Plast National Scout Organisation of Ukraine for children in Lviv, which has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.