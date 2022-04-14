US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack
Lazarus is one of the most prolific hacker organisations linked to North Korea, having targeted crypto entities since 2017
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Shutterstock
On April 14, the US law enforcement issued fresh sanctions against an Ethereum wallet belonging to the Lazarus Group, an online crime ring linked to the North Korean government and suspected to be behind the $540 million hack of the online game Axie Infinity last month.
US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity HackRead More..
Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280Read More..
Opera crypto browser now available on iOSRead More..
Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploitRead More..
Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction feesRead More..
Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC caseRead More..
Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infraRead More..
Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billionRead More..
Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this yearRead More..
NBA registers four NFT trademarksRead More..
US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North KoreaRead More..
Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverseRead More..
Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT spaceRead More..
Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTsRead More..
Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content postedRead More..
German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firmRead More..
Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverseRead More..
Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currenciesRead More..
Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu DhabiRead More..
EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k EurosRead More..
Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launchRead More..
From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipeRead More..
In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar powerRead More..
South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement systemRead More..
Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reservesRead More..
Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry KasparovRead More..
Coinbase launches in IndiaRead More..
Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': reportRead More..
Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace HydraRead More..
Britain paves way to accept stablecoinRead More..
Crypto industry reels from $600 million hackRead More..
NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000Read More..
Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrenciesRead More..
ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctionsRead More..
Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit AfghanistanRead More..
Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in UkraineRead More..
Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bidRead More..
G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodgeRead More..
Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?Read More..
Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflictRead More..
Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrenciesRead More..
Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidencyRead More..