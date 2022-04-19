



The concept of vegan beauty and body products is gradually gaining popularity in India. But it was not a well-known concept back in 2013, until Shankar Prasad launched Plum, a 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and toxin-free beauty brand. After spending 13 years as a professional, Prasad decided to become an entrepreneur and change things for good.



“Yes, we were one of the first, if not the first, to bring vegan products to India. This was inspired by what we saw happening in Europe, where veganism has become very strong as a way of life. And Plum as a brand borrows from a lot of European values,” says Prasad, who has a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (Hyderabad), along with stints at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), McKinsey and Everstone Capital.





Impact of the Pandemic

