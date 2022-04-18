Now, G-beauty, C-beauty and even T-beauty are up and coming, celebrating the rituals of neighboring, as well as more distant, countries
Image: Shutterstock
After K-beauty and J-beauty, which have a growing number of followers worldwide, new beauty routines are emerging, celebrating the rituals of diverse global populations. These days, G-beauty, C-beauty and T-beauty are the latest trends for those in the know. So what lies behind these mysterious names?
If K-beauty still (very) clearly rules supreme when it comes to skincare, social networks have seen the emergence of new trends from the four corners of the globe in recent months. In 2021, J-beauty progressively made a place for itself in the cosmetics landscape, surfing (notably) on the wave of a minimalist beauty trend—spanning science and tradition—and drawing a global crowd of followers along the way. Now, G-beauty, C-beauty and even T-beauty are up and coming, celebrating the rituals of neighboring, as well as more distant, countries.
A global beauty routine
With their ancestral rituals, Asian countries have long influenced the beauty routines of Western nations, especially in Europe and the United States. We saw it with K-beauty (for Korean beauty) and J-beauty (for Japanese beauty), and the trend continues today with C-beauty (Chinese beauty) and T-beauty (Taiwanese beauty), which are progressively gaining ground with cosmetics
inspired, once again, by age-old techniques and traditions.
C-beauty, comes straight from China, and is characterized by formulas based on herbs and native plants, while also drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine. It's a kind of holistic beauty, in short, tapping into a trend that has been making waves around the world since the beginning of the pandemic. This all comes with the now essential eco-friendly slant, synonymous with the cosmetics of the future.
T-beauty, hailing from Taiwan, is very similar, since it too is inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, while combining scientific expertise and natural ingredients. Roots are in the spotlight, as well as certain local plants such as the loofah. Contrary to K-beauty, which is characterized by a beauty routine in around 10 steps, C-beauty and T-beauty only (!) require four or five steps, with the ritual of cleansing, toning and moisturizing the skin, before applying a mask tailored to your needs. Simple, basic—and faster.
Beauty, made in Europe
While Asia has largely established its influence in the world of cosmetics
, Europe is now intent on catching up, it seems. So watch out for G-beauty, which—as you might have guessed—stands for German beauty. Here again, the concept is based on authenticity and naturalness, right in line with the clean beauty trend. And, like its Asian counterparts, G-beauty is at the crossroads between natural remedies and scientific expertise, all focused on the health of the skin. Once again, it's an approach to holistic beauty...
Evidently, all these new beauty trends are similar in many ways, except that they are based on very different traditions and ingredients, specific to each individual culture. Over to you to experiment with each of these routines to find out what works best for you.
