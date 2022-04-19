





PR Sundar grew up in a middle-class household. After he moved to Gujarat for a teaching job, he found himself surrounded by stock market experts, and he too decided to invest in the stock market. Due to a lack of capital and knowledge, he was only active in the primary markets, applying for initial public offerings (IPOs) and selling them for a small profit. He received a fantastic offer to teach in Singapore when he was 29 years old, where his first month's salary was roughly 20 times higher than in India.



Sundar returned to India at the age of 44 and decided to re-enter the capital markets, this time with more money saved. He decided to pursue a career in option selling, after dabbling in the cash and futures markets. “I trade based on probability because I am a mathematician. The winning probability in the cash and futures markets is 50 percent. It is much higher in option selling,” he says.





Training to trade

The red flags

