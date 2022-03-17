



Rock and roll of the bulls, or jazz of the bears, seemingly, stock investors are unwilling to leave the party yet. The phenomenal equity returns in the summer of 2020 and 2021 have given investors a strong reason to keep the spirit up, as they try hard to match steps with the beats of this highly volatile market.



However, there are signs of fatigue setting in as risks increase and uncertainty takes a toll on outlook for returns.





Buy the dip?

Tail risks



Small vs large caps

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.