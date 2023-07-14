Argentina witnesses debut of first Bitcoin futures contract





Argentina launched its first-ever bitcoin futures contract on July 13. The introduction of this investment vehicle comes merely three months after the country's securities watchdog approved the underlying index as part of its strategic innovation agenda.



In April, the Comisión Nacional de Valores, Argentina's securities regulator, approved the bitcoin futures index. This move aimed to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to create new financial products.

The futures contract will be based on the BTC price quoted by various market participants offering BTC/ARS trading pairs. All transactions will be settled in Argentine pesos, with traders required to make deposits through bank transfers.





Initially, the bitcoin futures contract will be accessible exclusively to institutional investors. However, there is yet to be a definitive timeline for when retail investors will be able to participate in bitcoin futures trading within the country. The introduction of the futures index allows qualified investors to gain exposure to bitcoin in a transparent and regulated environment.





The launch of bitcoin futures in Argentina comes as many Argentinians have turned to cryptos to hedge against the country's rampant hyperinflation. Argentina witnessed an alarming annual inflation rate of 114 percent in May, the highest since 1991. With traditional financial instruments losing value rapidly, individuals increasingly seek alternative assets like bitcoin.





This development in Argentina is distinct, as neighbouring Brazil is also considering introducing a similar investment vehicle. The Brazilian regulators are assessing a crypto futures contract supported by the local stock exchange, B3. The introduction of bitcoin futures contracts in Argentina and the potential launch in Brazil highlights the growing interest and demand for crypto derivatives.





With Argentina's embrace of bitcoin futures, the crypto ecosystem continues to expand its presence in traditional financial markets, potentially paving the way for increased adoption and integration of cryptos in everyday transactions.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash